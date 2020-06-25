Advanced search

Meet long serving Weston Golf Club member and vice-president Sally Irlam

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 June 2020

Sally Irlam has been with Weston Golf Club for 67 years and is currently one of the club’s vice-presidents. Picture: Weston GC.

Sally Irlam has been with Weston Golf Club for 67 years and is currently one of the club’s vice-presidents. Picture: Weston GC.

Archant

With many not contemplating going on holiday this summer due to the uncertainty and limitations on travel during the coronavirus pandemic, now is the perfect time to take up a new pastime – and sport is an ideal choice.

Sally Irlam with the 1966 Somerset Ladies Championship.Sally Irlam with the 1966 Somerset Ladies Championship.

Sally Irlam has been a member at Weston Golf Club for 67 years and advocates golf for ladies and girls as being the perfect sport to take up during, and after, the lockdown as it is the ideal game to keep the required social distance.

Irlam’s mother, a county player, introduced her to the game when she was 13 years old and she immediately showed promise, coached by then club professional Bernard Spanner.

By the time she was 16, she had won the Somerset Junior Championship and was playing for the county second team with her mother in foursomes – one of the few mother and daughter pairings in the country.

Irlam managed to keep her game going after leaving school, while she trained for the stage at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and by the time she joined TWW (the ITV company for the West Country) she was playing off a low handicap and a member of the county first team.

In 1966, she was thrilled to win the Ladies’ Somerset County Championship, but she had to beat her mother in the semi-final to reach the final!

Irlam has served on club committees and been Lady Captain, Lady President and is currently one of the club’s Vice Presidents.

She has won the Ladies’ Club Championship no less than 10 times, played for the Alliance team for most of her golfing life and is still playing for the B team.

And Irlam was thrilled to take on the role of Somerset Ladies’ County President a few years ago, following in her mother’s footsteps.

During this time she became very involved in the junior section and after her role as President came to an end, she continued to work with the girls as they were the future of Somerset golf.

Irlam has been lucky enough to play courses all over the world as her late husband, the well known golfer George Irlam, played for the British Seniors’ team. Their travels took them to the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, to name but a few.

Golf has played an enormous part in Irlam’s life and she recommends anyone take up the game if they want fresh air, exercise and long lasting friendships as she is eternally grateful to the sport.

For more details call 01934 626968 or email secretary@westonsupermaregolfclub.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Man wanted in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Man wanted in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Cricket Club vow to be ‘bigger and stronger club’ after Coronavirus period

Head coach Sam Trego after Weston beat relegation with victory over Winterbourne. Picture: Josh Thomas

Brean Golf Club grant 2020 captains a one-year extension

Mike Short, David Morgan and Linda Edmondson at the Captain's Drive In at Brean back in February

Meet long serving Weston Golf Club member and vice-president Sally Irlam

Sally Irlam has been with Weston Golf Club for 67 years and is currently one of the club’s vice-presidents. Picture: Weston GC.

Weston Athletics Club become second club to donate old shirts to Luhimba Project

Pupils from Ngembambili School displaying their kits kindly donated by Weston Athletic Club

Summer day camps at Barley Wood will go ahead

The summer day camps will run for seven weeks.