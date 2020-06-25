Meet long serving Weston Golf Club member and vice-president Sally Irlam

Sally Irlam has been with Weston Golf Club for 67 years and is currently one of the club’s vice-presidents. Picture: Weston GC. Archant

With many not contemplating going on holiday this summer due to the uncertainty and limitations on travel during the coronavirus pandemic, now is the perfect time to take up a new pastime – and sport is an ideal choice.

Sally Irlam with the 1966 Somerset Ladies Championship. Sally Irlam with the 1966 Somerset Ladies Championship.

Sally Irlam has been a member at Weston Golf Club for 67 years and advocates golf for ladies and girls as being the perfect sport to take up during, and after, the lockdown as it is the ideal game to keep the required social distance.

Irlam’s mother, a county player, introduced her to the game when she was 13 years old and she immediately showed promise, coached by then club professional Bernard Spanner.

By the time she was 16, she had won the Somerset Junior Championship and was playing for the county second team with her mother in foursomes – one of the few mother and daughter pairings in the country.

Irlam managed to keep her game going after leaving school, while she trained for the stage at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and by the time she joined TWW (the ITV company for the West Country) she was playing off a low handicap and a member of the county first team.

In 1966, she was thrilled to win the Ladies’ Somerset County Championship, but she had to beat her mother in the semi-final to reach the final!

Irlam has served on club committees and been Lady Captain, Lady President and is currently one of the club’s Vice Presidents.

She has won the Ladies’ Club Championship no less than 10 times, played for the Alliance team for most of her golfing life and is still playing for the B team.

And Irlam was thrilled to take on the role of Somerset Ladies’ County President a few years ago, following in her mother’s footsteps.

During this time she became very involved in the junior section and after her role as President came to an end, she continued to work with the girls as they were the future of Somerset golf.

Irlam has been lucky enough to play courses all over the world as her late husband, the well known golfer George Irlam, played for the British Seniors’ team. Their travels took them to the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, to name but a few.

Golf has played an enormous part in Irlam’s life and she recommends anyone take up the game if they want fresh air, exercise and long lasting friendships as she is eternally grateful to the sport.

For more details call 01934 626968 or email secretary@westonsupermaregolfclub.com.