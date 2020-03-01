Advanced search

Golf: Weston Men's Trophy Night is a success

PUBLISHED: 13:50 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 25 November 2019

Winners face the camera at Weston Golf Club's Men's Trophy Night

Weston Golf Club's Men's Trophy Night was well supported, with club champion Matthew Blackman receiving his award from captain Steve Dowden.

Weston captain Steve Dowden presents club champion Matthew Blackman with his silverware at the Men's Trophy Night

Vice-captain Alison Whitewood's team beat captain Glenda Latham-Creasey by five stableford points in their annual greensomes foursomes match.

Jean Cooper and Sue Stilwell were the winning pairing of the day with 17 points from 10 holes.

Jan Bishop won the women's Saturday medal with a nett 74, while Wendy Homer took Tuesday's prize with a nett 71 and claimed the Sanders Bowl for good measure.

Jackie Read won the bronze division with her nett 76.

Weston's inaugural Winter Open had 100 entrants and Ian Roberts won alongside Isle of Purbeck's Sam Hill with 46 points.

The next Winter Open is on March 1, 2020.

Matthew Shaw (36) and Steve Smith (34) topped Division One and Two in the men's monthly stableford, reduced to 16 holes by wet conditions.

And the seniors played a stableford as part of their winter eclectic, with Phil Eastman (44) winning ahead of Richard Harris (41), Steve Petrie (39), Ed Langford (39), Neil Horsfield (39), Dave Garrett (38) and Aussie Denison (38).

