Mendip Spring captains off to flyer with Great Western Air Ambulance Charity

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 October 2019

Mendip Spring Golf Club captains have named the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity as their choice for fundraising this year

Mendip Spring's new captains have chosen the Great Western Air Ambulance as their charity for the year.

The club celebrated the new partnership at the annual Captains' Drive In event recently, when the distinctive lime green helicopter landed on the first fairway.

Club captain Nick Patel, ladies captain Sheila Claxton and senior captain Roger Brigland emerged from the trees dressed as doctors and specialist paramedics in critical care, before taking to the tee to launch their first drives.

This was followed by a shotgun start for 116 members, who enjoyed a competitive round on the well manicured course.

"We chose this charity from a list of many worthy causes," said Patel.

"I discovered when I was on the board of North Bristol NHS Trust that Air Ambulance filled a vital gap in emergency response and saved lives. And it totally relies on charitable funding."

Ian Cantoni, the GWAAC's community fundraising co-ordinator, added: "We are really looking forward to working with everyone at Mendip Spring for the coming year. It really is a fantastic club and we are delighted to have been chosen as charity of the year.

"Great Western Air Ambulance Charity are so proud to serve the people of North Somerset. None of our life-saving work would be possible without our fantastic community supporters.

"We wish Nick, Sheila, and Roger a successful year on the course and can't wait for a fantastic year of fundraising off it!"

*Mendip Spring's senior golfers completed their summer season of 26 friendly matches with 13 wins, five draws and eight losses.

A total of 13 clubs played each other home and away, with the matches of late September and October producing wins against Clevedon, Wedmore and Orchardleigh and a halved match with Weston.

Winter competitions are now underway, with a seniors' eclectic to be played over six cards and a foursomes also commencing with effect from November 1.

Mendip Spring seniors are urged to sign up for the winter foursomes as soon as possible so the competition can be drawn and start on time.

