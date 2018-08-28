Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Senior golfers’ Christmas celebrations at Mendip Spring

PUBLISHED: 12:52 19 December 2018

Golf.

Golf.

© Corbis. All Rights Reserved.

Senior golfers at Mendip Spring Golf Club have finished their busy December programme and celebrated with a Christmas lunch.

Mendip Spring Golf Club’s senior golfers have culminated their busy December programme of competitions with a three clubs and a putter challenge, followed by Christmas lunch.

Fifty-four members participated, with separate front and back nine competitions being played. Front nine winner was Bob Rischmiller with 20 Stableford points, just beating Bryan Mellor with 19.

Third, on countback, was Brian Gillett who also had 19. And in fourth place was David Huw-Davies with 18.

The back nine competition was won by Peter Keenan with 18, just beating Mike Gould with 17. This competition was close run with three players scoring 17. Geoff Turner was third on countback and Alan Truman fourth.

Two players, Tony Scott and Mike Gould, won prizes for par three twos.

All participants enjoyed Christmas lunch after the competitions when the results were announced. Annual trophies were also presented to Jim Shrubshall (seniors’ champion), Brian Gillett (singles knockout) and to Brian Gillett and Mike Bradford (winter foursomes).

Leading up to the Christmas competitions, the seniors had played a drawn Texas scramble with 45 competitors participating in teams of three.

The winning team, with a score of 65.2, was Roy Cheater, Tony Scott and Geoff Wilcock. The second placed team, with a score of 68.5, was Paul Bailey, Bryan Mellor and Bob Rischmiller.

Third placed team was David Huw-Davies, Bob Hampson and David Rawles with a score of 69.1.

Also, continuing in the Christmas spirit, 50 seniors participated in a turkey trot Stableford competition. The weather was remarkably kind and some very good scores were recorded.

However, the 50 cards were then shuffled and drawn in pairs by Mendip Spring director of golf Scott Thompson, witnessed by club captain Martin Yates, to decide who got the Christmas prizes.

Turkeys were won by Paul Bailey and Graham Davies (75 points), chickens by Mike Tomlinson and Bryan Mellor (74), hams by Tony Scott and Nathan Walker (70), steaks by Tony Wright and David Huw-Davies (69) and chocolates by Mike Bradford and Clive Rides (67).

Par three twos were recorded by eight players – Paul Bailey, Michael Bradford, Martin Casey, Patrick Lewis MBE, Brian Skirrow, Mike Tomlinson, Nathan Walker and Martin Yates.

The nearest the pin in two competition on the par four 15th hole, was won by captain Andy Ashford and nearest the pin on the par three 18th was won by Tim Smith.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

Can you help police identify this man?

Can you help police identify this man? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who has been practicing her ice skating skills at a rink in Romford for Dancing on Ice 2019. Photo: PA / Ian West

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Police appeal after alleged public indecency incident on Romford bus

Police are appealing for a man after an alleged public indecency incident on a Romford bus. Photo: @MPSHavering

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Business donates Santa letters to children in hospital over Christmas

The team behind Santa Letter at Bristol Children's Hospital.

Seniors’ knockout success for Weston

Weston Golf Club seniors.

Senior golfers’ Christmas celebrations at Mendip Spring

Golf.

St Andrews outplayed in the national Top Club Championship

Bowls.

Roadworks a ‘waste of money’ - readers

Weston College, Knightstone Campus.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists