Senior golfers’ Christmas celebrations at Mendip Spring

Senior golfers at Mendip Spring Golf Club have finished their busy December programme and celebrated with a Christmas lunch.

Mendip Spring Golf Club’s senior golfers have culminated their busy December programme of competitions with a three clubs and a putter challenge, followed by Christmas lunch.

Fifty-four members participated, with separate front and back nine competitions being played. Front nine winner was Bob Rischmiller with 20 Stableford points, just beating Bryan Mellor with 19.

Third, on countback, was Brian Gillett who also had 19. And in fourth place was David Huw-Davies with 18.

The back nine competition was won by Peter Keenan with 18, just beating Mike Gould with 17. This competition was close run with three players scoring 17. Geoff Turner was third on countback and Alan Truman fourth.

Two players, Tony Scott and Mike Gould, won prizes for par three twos.

All participants enjoyed Christmas lunch after the competitions when the results were announced. Annual trophies were also presented to Jim Shrubshall (seniors’ champion), Brian Gillett (singles knockout) and to Brian Gillett and Mike Bradford (winter foursomes).

Leading up to the Christmas competitions, the seniors had played a drawn Texas scramble with 45 competitors participating in teams of three.

The winning team, with a score of 65.2, was Roy Cheater, Tony Scott and Geoff Wilcock. The second placed team, with a score of 68.5, was Paul Bailey, Bryan Mellor and Bob Rischmiller.

Third placed team was David Huw-Davies, Bob Hampson and David Rawles with a score of 69.1.

Also, continuing in the Christmas spirit, 50 seniors participated in a turkey trot Stableford competition. The weather was remarkably kind and some very good scores were recorded.

However, the 50 cards were then shuffled and drawn in pairs by Mendip Spring director of golf Scott Thompson, witnessed by club captain Martin Yates, to decide who got the Christmas prizes.

Turkeys were won by Paul Bailey and Graham Davies (75 points), chickens by Mike Tomlinson and Bryan Mellor (74), hams by Tony Scott and Nathan Walker (70), steaks by Tony Wright and David Huw-Davies (69) and chocolates by Mike Bradford and Clive Rides (67).

Par three twos were recorded by eight players – Paul Bailey, Michael Bradford, Martin Casey, Patrick Lewis MBE, Brian Skirrow, Mike Tomlinson, Nathan Walker and Martin Yates.

The nearest the pin in two competition on the par four 15th hole, was won by captain Andy Ashford and nearest the pin on the par three 18th was won by Tim Smith.