Golf: Mendip Spring make donation to Alzheimer's Society

Mendip Spring club captain Martin Yates, seniors captain Andy Ashford and ladies captain Sarah Nancholas present a cheque to Sian Johnson from the Alzheimer's Society Archant

Mendip Spring Golf Club's captains presented a cheque for £8,196 to the Alzheimer's Society after a successful year of fundraising.

Club captain Martin Yates is a volunteer worker for the Society and ladies captain Sarah Nancholas and seniors captain Andy Ashford pooled their efforts in support.

Community fundraiser Sian Johnson received the cheque on behalf of the Society, with the money to be spent in the local area.

A degenerative brain disorder, Alzheimer's disease breaks down and destroys brain cells and neurons that connect them to each other.

The damage causes decline in memory, behaviour and mental capabilities and the Alzheimer's Society is the UK's leading dementia charity, funding research and supporting people living with the diseases.