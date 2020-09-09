Advanced search

Prestigious title for Mendip Spring’s Davina Xanh

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 September 2020

Mendip Spring's Davina Xanh celebrates winning the English Girls' Amateur Strokeplay Championship

Mendip Spring's Davina Xanh celebrates winning the English Girls' Amateur Strokeplay Championship

Archant

Mendip Spring’s Davina Xanh was crowned champion at the English Girls Amateur Strokeplay Championships recently.

Xanh maintained her focus at the Sandy Lodge club in Hertfordshire, as thunder and lightning led to a round being abandoned, to finish on level par and go into a play-off.

And a birdie at the first extra hole allowed Xanh to claim the title in stunning fashion.

“I was a bit nervous about the play-off with it being suddent death and a whole crowd watching,” said Xanh, who has become a familiar figure at Mendip Spring alongside her father and brother.

Having started playing golf at the age of five, Xanh became a scratch golfer this season at the age of 16.

“The English Girls Amateur Stokeplay Championship is the biggest achievement of her golfing career so far,” said club professional Scott Thompson.

“Members, as well as being delighted for her, believe this will be the start of many successes to follow.

“Davina is looking to move to a university in the United States in order to pursue her goal of being a professional golfer.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Weston school

Hans Price Academy building. Picture: Mark Atherton

Students self-isolating after coronavirus case at North Somerset school

A pupil from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bar closes after confirmed coronavirus case

Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: Google Street View

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Man left with serious leg injury following altercation in Weston

Police appealing for witness

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Weston school

Hans Price Academy building. Picture: Mark Atherton

Students self-isolating after coronavirus case at North Somerset school

A pupil from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bar closes after confirmed coronavirus case

Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: Google Street View

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Man left with serious leg injury following altercation in Weston

Police appealing for witness

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Prestigious title for Mendip Spring’s Davina Xanh

Mendip Spring's Davina Xanh celebrates winning the English Girls' Amateur Strokeplay Championship

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club thank NHS staff with fun day

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club held a special day for NHS staff

Young winner at Worlebury as Blackman and Bourton also celebrate club triumphs

Emma Bourton (left) won the gross and nett championship titles at Worlebury, with captain Sue Tarry (centre) and runner-up Sue Sokol (right)

There is a ‘real connection’ at Weston says player assistant manager Laird

Weston did the double over Dorchester Town last season including a 2-1 win over The Magpies in The Seagulls final league game before the pandemic. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Plan submitted to build outdoor preschool on edge of Weston

The proposed site. Picture: Google