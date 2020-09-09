Prestigious title for Mendip Spring’s Davina Xanh

Mendip Spring's Davina Xanh celebrates winning the English Girls' Amateur Strokeplay Championship Archant

Mendip Spring’s Davina Xanh was crowned champion at the English Girls Amateur Strokeplay Championships recently.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Xanh maintained her focus at the Sandy Lodge club in Hertfordshire, as thunder and lightning led to a round being abandoned, to finish on level par and go into a play-off.

And a birdie at the first extra hole allowed Xanh to claim the title in stunning fashion.

“I was a bit nervous about the play-off with it being suddent death and a whole crowd watching,” said Xanh, who has become a familiar figure at Mendip Spring alongside her father and brother.

Having started playing golf at the age of five, Xanh became a scratch golfer this season at the age of 16.

“The English Girls Amateur Stokeplay Championship is the biggest achievement of her golfing career so far,” said club professional Scott Thompson.

“Members, as well as being delighted for her, believe this will be the start of many successes to follow.

“Davina is looking to move to a university in the United States in order to pursue her goal of being a professional golfer.”