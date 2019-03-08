Golf: Moore leads way at Wedmore Spring Meeting

Prizewinners at Wedmore Golf Club's Ladies Spring Meeting face the camera Archant

Wedmore Golf Club’s first big tournament of the year saw the Ladies hold their Spring Meeting.

Young Abi Moore won the Webber Plate in Division Three with 42 points, with Megan Wilde (38) second, Penny Oliver (35) third and Esme Gulliver fourth.

Eunice Bond claimed the Midgley Trophy in Division One with 36 points, one more than Shirley Gooding, who beat Saybria Sims on countback. Liz Hill was fourth.

Janis Lawrence won the Fry Cup in Division Two with 35 points, five ahead of Judy Cutter, with Hazel Gough third on countback as Heath Abrham took fourth.

In the afternoon bowmaker competition, Sally Clifford, Judith Robinson and Pat Jeans scored 41 points to win by six from Diane Miller, Heather Hector and Sue McDonald.

The senior April stableford saw Brian Pearce score 45 points in Division Three to beat Gordon Newbery (39) and Philip Springfield (38).

Toni Ribi (38) won Division One honours from Mike Garbutt and Alan Chambers, while John Hogan (36) pipped Mike Nicholls and Tei Newman in Division Three on countback.