Brean captain Pitt steps up to challenge as ‘Everest’ is conquered ahead of schedule

Brean Golf Club captain Trevor Pitt Archant

Brean Golf Club captain Trevor Pitt successfully completed his mission to ‘climb Everest’ last week.

Pitt set off on the stairclimber at Brean Splash Gym at 9am, with the aim of completing the 29,028 steps in equivalant height in 24 hours.

And he made good progress to climb 8,130 steps in two hours, maintaining a good pace to reach 16,249 after four hours.

The further he went the tougher it became and after six hours he had moved onto 22,852, revising his target to 6pm and reaching 26,147 by 5pm.

As the clock approached 6pm the stairs remaining moved down from thousands into the hundreds and then into tens before, at 5.58pm, the final 10 stairs were counted down by staff, fellow gym users and golf club members who had gathered to watch him successfully complete his mammoth Everest challenge.

Pitt finished the task in seven hours 52 minutes of actual climbing time and raised £1,800 for his chosen charity, The British Skin Foundation, towards their research of skin cancer thanks to the generous support of fellow members and through the justgiving page set up by Craig Strode.

And he thanked the support he had received from The British Skin Foundation, The Green People UK, Brean Splash and Gym staff, the House family and wife Lyn.

The Avalon League Division Two team made their bow at the weekend after a walkover against Burnham & Berrow as they travelled to Orchardleigh with a few late replacements covering injuries and illness.

And they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the Frome course, but gained some valuable points in the process, as team captain Matt Shaw thanked late call-ups of club captain Pitt, Wayne Barrett and Pete Dunn for stepping in and performing very well.

Back at Brean, Phil Barry opened the new Super Series with a win on Saturday as the only player in a large field to reach 40 points to win the stableford by a single point from Nigel Ellis.

Graham Foy was third on 38 points, left to rue three holes he failed to score on, while Stewart Garrett edged Mel Brown for fourth place on countback after both posted 37 points.

Roger Phillips won the second event of the weekend, a bogey competition, as he beat the course by two and Dave Bradley finished second on plus one.

Mel Brown pipped playing partner Graham Foy on countback for third after both scored minus one, but Foy leads the early standings.