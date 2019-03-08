Golf: Plenty to cheer for Weston members

Weston Ladies progressed to the third round of the County Rogers Cup after beating Long Sutton 4-3.

They played their second round tie at Taunton & Pickeridge, with Glenda Lathan-Creasey, Sue Stilwell, Tessa Pitt and Sally Brosnan winning their singles to set up a meeting with Burnham & Berrow in the next round.

Julie Ward and Lynn Perry picked up the Coronation Foursomes with 34 points, four ahead of Ruth Forte and Claire Redwood, as Cathy Preston and Beryl Robert secured third with 27.

Weston seniors played two games against Enmore Park with Don Harris and Terry Waite opening for the firsts with a 3&2 win after parring three holes in a row from the 13th to the 16th.

Dave Bickell and John Greaves came from behind to win 5&3 and in a tight game the third pairing of captain Ed Langford and John Morgan picked up a half.

Robin Webb and Gareth Wilson went down 6&4 but vice-captain Rob Filer and John Dixon had another win as Filer's birdie allowed Dixon to record a master class of driving, putting and good use of the shots as they ran out 7&6 winners.

Past club captains David Andow and John Whitewood stunned their opponents by winning the first four holes securing a victory of 6&5, but Graham Quick and Chris Slocombe fell to a 3&2 defeat.

Mike Dyer and John Poole raced into a three-hole lead on the way to a 3&2 win.

In the second match, non-playing captain Langford led his side to the neutral venue of Clevedon for the SGU Scratch Knockout in defence of the title they won over Enmore last year.

Another tight contest followed before Weston registered a 4.5-0-5 victory thanks to wins from Steve Thomas, Ron Kelley, Clive Stilwell and Neil Horsfield as Dave Rowlands halved.

The highlight of the day saw Thomas drive the green on the 300-yard 13th hole and Enmore's Mike Rossister got up and down from 90 yards to halve the hole in three.

*A total of 74 pairs took part in a four-ball betterball, won by Mark and David Bunniss with 47 points.

Gavin Somers and Andy Fernley were second on 46, with father-and-son Russell and Matt Shaw third also with 46.