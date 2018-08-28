Trophies handed out at Weston Golf Club ladies’ annual dinner

Weston Golf Club ladies. Archant

Trophies were presented to Weston Golf Club ladies at their annual dinner.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston Ladies celebrated a successful season at their annual dinner.

They were waited on efficiently by the club president Gordon Robert, senior captain Ed Langford, past captain John Whitewood and the lady captain’s husband Andrew Balcombe.

Lady president Wendy Homer presented the trophies once the waiters had completed their work.

Awards - The Auchterader Quaich: Jackie Read; Barstow Shield: Zena Balcombe and Claire Redwood; Claire also won the Audrey Hirst Cup and Carafe, the summer fours together with Eileen Donbavand and the Half Century Teapot.

Jean Cooper had to be helped back to her seat after collecting the Betty Butler Cup, Lloyd Cup, Youth and Beauty Shield and the 125 Trophy together with Wendy Thomas.

Sue Stilwell won the Blackmore Bowl and Tessa Williams the Boulton Cup. Tessa Pitt collected the Brockenshaw Bowl plus the Sanders Bowl and the Medal Spoons Silver.

Wendy Thomas won the Christine Mason and Bobby Ferrari the Ruth Alford Cup. Glenda Latham-Creasey won the Sally Irlam Salver and Wendy Homer the 18-hole best Gross Silver. Gay Long collected the 18-hole Best Gross Bronze.

The nine-hole Champion Certificate was awarded to Gillian Quick and Sally Brosnan was presented with the Costeloe Carafe. Ali won the final Medal Spoons Bronze and Julia Wood the Happy Bunny.

The Grandmothers Cup was won by Pam Hudson and Mel Rossi won the Lillington Bowl. Kaylee Davey was this year’s Putting Champion and won the Millenium Silver award and the Winter Fours with Tessa Pitt.

Anne Blannin won the Bronze Millenium and Julie Ward the Past Captains Rose Bowl. Jo Blackett won the Teachers Trophy and Sue Andow collected the Jenny Carter Toast Rack and Margaret Buckley Gross. Reine O’Reilly won the Bronze.

Finally, the 2018 club champion, also winning the Jubilee Award and the Constance Blackmore Spoons was Jade Cope.

Weston seniors held their annual prize giving and Christmas lunch with more than 100 attending, with recently elected vice-captain Rob Filer acted as MC for the day.

The incoming captain Ed Langford thanked the seniors committee for their hard work over the past 12 months and made special mention of retiring secretary, Tony Barry, who has done a fantastic job in the role over the past eight years. He also congratulated outgoing captain Robin Webb for a job well done in 2018.

After the opening speeches, Langford presented the prizes for the season with the major competition winners being Clive Stilwell (seniors’ champion), Ian Freeman (Captain’s Trophy), Steve Edwards (Matchplay Cup), Con Mulcahy (Jonathan Latham Trophy), John Whitewood (Alan Holt Trophy) and Ian Freeman (Over-80s Cup).

Monday’s Stableford competition, incorporating the third round of the winter eclectic, was played in pleasant conditions following the wet and windy weather over the weekend.

There were some excellent scores returned the best of which belonged to John Humphrey with 42 points. In second place a point behind came Dave Holder followed by David Gerrey and Tony Barry on 39, third and fourth, with the former having the better back six.

No fewer than six players scored 38 points so on countback Graham Osman was fifth, John Stokes sixth and Nick Bohin seventh.

Worlebury Ladies held their Christmas Crackers competition. Played over 15 holes, Ginette Bright squeezed home with 33 points.

Diane Millar just missed out with 32 and Emma Bourton was third with 29. After the competition, the ladies held their AGM.

President Janet Jamieson presided over the meeting and formally handed over her brooch of honour to her successor, Carol Miles.

Outgoing captain Lorna Macivor announced that £4,080 was raised for the club charity, The Freewheelers, which is a magnificent sum given the size of the section.

Maxine Gardiner was presented with the Jean Beat Trophy having accumulated most points over the course of the current season in board competitions.

Eunice McAdams won the most improved player of the year award having lowered her handicap by five shots.

Prizes for some of the other competitions were also given out, before Lorna presented the incoming captain Eunice McAdams with her jacket and formally handed over the captaincy.

Eunice thanked Lorna for her successful leadership of the section in the last year and said she was eagerly looking forward to the coming months when she will do her best for the ladies and Worlebury. Eunice announced that the charity for this year will be Children’s Hospice South West.

The committee are slightly short of numbers, but those in post are more than willing to take on the challenges for 2019 and will give Eunice all the support she needs.

Freed from her responsibilities, Lorna was in top form when she partnered Graham Hewlett to success in the latest round of the winter mixed. The couple’s 41 points gave them a winning margin of two over Angela Bagley and Jason Ball and Julie Knight and Tony Westren.

There was good turnout for the Christmas open pairs with a sprinkling of visitors competing alongside the members.

Clear winners by two points were Darran Mason and Dan Winter. Four pairs were locked on 39 points with countback sorting out the prizes. It was an Avalon Royals two and three with James Marshall and Gareth Hawkes edging out Jamie Crandon and Tom Main.

The Avalon Originals duo of Fred Hooper and Kieron Osmond were pushed into fourth place with Mike Amesbury and Josh Freeman fifth.

Nearest the pins – second: James Marshall; sixth: John Leech; 12th: Adrian Heeney and 16th: Gareth Hawkes.

With tricky pin positions and difficult weather conditions, unusually, no twos were recorded and a draw was made for the prize pot.

The lucky winners were Graham Hewlett and Paul Marsh, Dan Bovingdon and Marcel Josling, Mike Amesbury and Josh Freeman and Bob Spenceand Andy Smith.

Wedmore seniors played the second round of their Winter Stableford League with the best scores in Division 1, which was won by Martin Olive with 41.

This was one better than Steve Sage with Bill Lander another point behind in third. Olive’s win was enough to take him into third place in the overall league behind Bob Cotgrove and Mark Cornish.

Keith Rabbitts was the clear winner of Division 2 with 39, three better than Terry Stew and Colin Clegg. In Division 3, two players finished on 37 with Barrie Gardiner taking first place on countback from Phil Incledon with Barry Stone third on 38.

The ladies held their Christmas party which was preceded by a nine-hole bowmaker. This was won by Sue McDonald, Ann Dixon and Mary-Lou Denny with an impressive 44 points. Runners-up were Susie Spragg, Ruth Rogers and Heather Abraham on 42 with Caroline Patterson, Wendy Lucas and Catherine Nicholson third on 40.

Prizes were given out at the party for the Christmas pudding competition. A tight finish in Division 1 saw Dianne Miller beating Eunice Bond on countback with Chris Simpson third.

Sue McDonald was in the prizes again, winning Division 2 with 35, three better than both Linda Roberts and Liz Miller. Karen Clark was another player to score 35, winning Division 3 by six clear points from Gay McWhinney with Ruth Rogers third.

The club Stableford slotted into a gap in the gales. Best scores were in Division 3 with Dave Bennett winning on 42, one better than Dave Ash and Tony Wilde third on 39.

Danny Guyatt also scored 42 to win Division 2 by five points from Andy Favell with Jonathan Raeside a point back in third.

A close finish in Division 1 saw a win by Stu Bishop on 39 with Nigel Jones just one point back and Mark Higginbottom third on 37. Abi Moore was leading lady on 35.

Golf was put in perspective by the tragic death during the week of Jen Jones, not long a member of Wedmore, but long enough to know she will be greatly missed.

On a very blustery Sunday morning, Brean players set out to compete for the final medal of the year.

The best score of the day came in some of the worst of the conditions as early starter Tony Groves returned a superb nett 66. He won Division 3 by six shots from Roger Broom and this could have been even more as he had a poor finish to an otherwise excellent round. Roger Phillips was third on 72 having lost out on a countback to Broom.

Another Broom was in the prizes in Division 1 as Roger’s nephew Dan posted the lowest gross score of the day. He needed just 73 shots to complete the round which equated to a nett 68 and was good enough for the win as he defeated fellow 68-shooter Russell Shaw on a back nine countback. Barry Fellows continued his good form with a nett 69 for third.

A countback was also needed in the middle division to separate the top two. Both Graham Foy and Dave Bradley beat their handicaps by one, but Foy had an excellent back nine which ultimately secured him the top prize. Martyn Cahill was third after his nett 69.

Brian Read was the winner of the third round of the Winter League qualifying on a wet and windy Saturday morning.

He compiled a card of 39 points to lead home Barry Fellows by a single point. Fellows in turn held a one point advantage over the third-placed finisher who was Gordy Wheelaghan.

John Hale had the best score of the day on his way to Division 2 success in the seniors’ December Stableford.

He scored 38 points to win by one from three players who returned scores of 37. Bob Toller won the countback to take second ahead of Tony Tissington with Colin Taylor the unlucky one who finished in fourth.

Thirty-seven was the most popular score of the day as another trio of players all posted that number in the top flight. The countback system decreed that John Cranley would be declared the winner on the back nine ahead of John Procter and Geoff Hill.