Advanced search

Lady President’s Day is close contest at Worlebury

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 September 2020

Jill Phillips, Amanda Cook and Marnie Sweet were the winners of the Lady Presidents Day at Worlebury

Jill Phillips, Amanda Cook and Marnie Sweet were the winners of the Lady Presidents Day at Worlebury

Archant

Worlebury Golf Club’s Lady Presidents Day produced a close-fought contest that was decided by countback.

Amanda Cook, Jill Phillips and Marnie Sweet came out on top ahead of Louise Goodrum, Janet Jamieson and Eunice McAdams after both teams scored 69 points.

Claire Bayliss, Audrey Cowlin and Diane Miller took third on 68.

The Coronation Cup was won by past junior captain and cat 1 golfer Alix Kew after a nett 63, two clear of Dan Bovingdon.

Kew went out in a gross three-under par 33 after birdies on the fourth, eighth and ninth holes and added two more on 13 and 15 as a bogey on the long par four 14th left him with a gross 68.

Bovingdon, playing off 10, had a double bogey on the first but added three birdies and two pars to reach the turn in nett 33.

After dropping shots on the first three holes on the back nine, he went one-under par for the last six to finish with a gross 75.

Richard Exon won the men’s September medal with a gross 73 (nett 62), five ahead of six-handicapper Jim Walton.

Darrion Ball toko Division Two honours with nett 65, playing off 18, as Andy Judkins finished two back and saw his handicap cut to 14.

Division Three went to Simon Stuart’s nett 65 playing off 25, while Simon Cowgill took second place on countback from playing partner Dave Brown after both carded nett 67s.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston manager Bartlett leads masterclass for clubs under-16s

Weston manager Scott Bartlett during the session with the clubs under-16s. Picture: Weston FC

Lady President’s Day is close contest at Worlebury

Jill Phillips, Amanda Cook and Marnie Sweet were the winners of the Lady Presidents Day at Worlebury

From Weston to Manchester, the rise of Gareth Taylor

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor before the Barclays FA WSL match at The Academy Stadium, Manchester.

Weston Mendip Women remian undefeated with 7-3 win over Downend Flyers

Amy Clarke scored three goals for Weston Mendip in their 7-3 win over Downend Flyers.

British Speedway Final behind closed doors – but fans can watch the action via a live stream

Jason Doyle and Jack Holder on their way to a one-two in the 15th heat of ther Somerset Rebels in the home success over Poole Pirates. Picture COLIN BURNETT