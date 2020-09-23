Lady President’s Day is close contest at Worlebury

Jill Phillips, Amanda Cook and Marnie Sweet were the winners of the Lady Presidents Day at Worlebury Archant

Worlebury Golf Club’s Lady Presidents Day produced a close-fought contest that was decided by countback.

Amanda Cook, Jill Phillips and Marnie Sweet came out on top ahead of Louise Goodrum, Janet Jamieson and Eunice McAdams after both teams scored 69 points.

Claire Bayliss, Audrey Cowlin and Diane Miller took third on 68.

The Coronation Cup was won by past junior captain and cat 1 golfer Alix Kew after a nett 63, two clear of Dan Bovingdon.

Kew went out in a gross three-under par 33 after birdies on the fourth, eighth and ninth holes and added two more on 13 and 15 as a bogey on the long par four 14th left him with a gross 68.

Bovingdon, playing off 10, had a double bogey on the first but added three birdies and two pars to reach the turn in nett 33.

After dropping shots on the first three holes on the back nine, he went one-under par for the last six to finish with a gross 75.

Richard Exon won the men’s September medal with a gross 73 (nett 62), five ahead of six-handicapper Jim Walton.

Darrion Ball toko Division Two honours with nett 65, playing off 18, as Andy Judkins finished two back and saw his handicap cut to 14.

Division Three went to Simon Stuart’s nett 65 playing off 25, while Simon Cowgill took second place on countback from playing partner Dave Brown after both carded nett 67s.