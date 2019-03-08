Captain's Charity Day leads to great scores at Weston as president's team claim win

Weston's Captain's Charity Day bowmaker produced some great team scores last Wednesday.

Club president Gordon Robert, Beryl Robert, Iain Lewis and Simon Martin came out on top by just one point with 90.

The runners-up included Chris Horner, Pete Trego, Jamie Honour and Matt Pearson, while third place went to captain Steve Dowden, Steve Corrick, Dave Harding and John Poole.

Neil Urch and Kevin Lane won nearest the pin prizes and funds raised will go to the Weston Oncology Unit.

Ladies captain Glenda Latham-Creasey organised a trip to Oake Manor for her away day.

And although the day began under dark clouds, there was warm sunshine at the end of the bowmaker with some good scores recorded.

Sally Irlam, Virginia Cummins and Tessa Pitt won by 79 points, as Tessa Williams, Julie Ward and Sue Andow finished one point behind in second.

Prizes for nearest the pin and longest drives were also handed out before dinner.

The seniors competed for the Lawley Trophy and Over-80 Cup on an overcast Monday.

And the steady breeze suited Gerry Taylor, who claimed the silverware with 43 points.

Dave Bickell finished second on 38 points, whose back nine edged Andy Skinner into third.

Steve Strange (37) finished fourth and Neil Horsfield pipped Mark Fozzard to fifth on countback after both scored 36.

The Over-80 Cup was won by John Poole with 35 points.

A senior team travelled to Taunton & Pickeridge, but found their hosts in uncharitable mood.

Bickell and Robin Webb were three down after four holes but fought back to one down at the turn, before former Weston member Mike Robinson and his partner ran out 3&2 winners.

Rob Filer and Graham Quick's game went exactly the same way and they got back to all square at the 10th but saw their opponents card a couple of pars and a birdie for a 4&3 win.

Captain Ed Langford and John Humphrey were two down after two and lost 5&3 and Terry Waite and Garth Wilson could not take advantage of shots received in a 6&5 defeat.

David Andow's short game helped secure a 2&1 win alongside Chris Slocombe's steady play and the final pairing of John Dixon and Roy Schubert were involved in the closest match of the day, all square after 16.

But they were outdone on the final holes and lost two down as the hosts claimed a comfortable 5-1 victory.