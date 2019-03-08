Golf: Puddy takes top prize at Brean Captain's Day

Aaron Puddy receiving the Captains Cup from Trevor Pitt at Brean Golf Club Archant

Aaron Puddy came out on top at the belated running of the Captain's Day at Brean on Saturday.

Puddy finished with 41 points to claim the silverware and top spot in Division Three, ahead of Chris Baker (38), Will Conway (37) and Dave Glasby (36).

Dan Broom's handicap was cut to five after winning Division One with 39 points, ahead of John Cullinan (38), as Scott Lismore (37) beat Kevin White to third on countback.

Clive Goode topped the Division Two board with 39 points, as Byron Lismore (37) took second on countback from Mark Elvins and Steve Mason.

Gail Mason collected the silverware in the ladies event with 36 points, two clear of Shirley Marlow as Millie Jones took third on 32 points and Eileen Parnell finished fourth.

After three years of being runners-up, Brean won the annual Quad Cup on home soil against Wedmore, Weston and Tall Pines to claim the title for the sixth time in 25 years.

Dan Broom and Dave Porter had a 4&3 win over their Tall Pines rivals as Brean won five out of a possible six points, with Steve Mason and Matt Haskins tasting defeat against former Brean members Matt and Russell Shaw.

Ian Rogers mastered the blustery conditions to win the Super Series Stableford with 39 points, one ahead of Brian Read as John Rabbetts took third with 35 points.

The final seniors inter club match of the year saw Vincent Ford's Brean side beat their Oake Manor rivals 4.5-1.5 to end on a high, just before the rain arrived.

Mats Mattsson won the Bill Martin Trophy after beating Dave Bradley in the final, as Jordan Hills overcame Kevin Davies to take the Bill Napier Trophy.

Ladies captain Lyn Bird added the Berryman Bowl to her list of successes with victory over Beryl Richards in the final of the singfes matchplay.