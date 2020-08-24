Advanced search

Quartet complete 72-hole challenge at Brean

PUBLISHED: 12:05 24 August 2020

Dan Solomon, Adam Stringer, Craig Wheelaghan and Charlie Huggins played 72 holes in a day at Brean Golf Club

Dan Solomon, Adam Stringer, Craig Wheelaghan and Charlie Huggins played 72 holes in a day at Brean Golf Club

Archant

Four intrepid golfers completed a 72-hole challenge at Brean last Friday.

Craig Wheelaghan, Charlie Huggins, Adam Stringer and Dan Solomon played four circuits in quick time, considering the tough windy conditions, to raise money for charity.

The final putt dropped on the 72nd hole at 6pm, some 12 and a half hours after the first ball had been hit and two hours ahead of their predicted finishing time.

And the quartet had managed to raise £1,400 for MacMillan Cancer Research by the time they walked off the final green.

Stringer said: “Thank you to all the members and visitors who contributed to the cause during the day and we all appreciate them allowing us to pass as we played throughout the day.

“All four of us would like to thank Brean Leisure Park and Brean Golf Club for kindly allowing us to use the golf course for the day.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Call for law change as travellers leave waste and excrement in Weston car park

North Somerset Council had to close the car park to clear up the mess left by travellers.

Town village green application rejected on land earmarked for second school site

An artists impression of the second site at Brookfield Walk. Picture: Rio Architects

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Call for law change as travellers leave waste and excrement in Weston car park

North Somerset Council had to close the car park to clear up the mess left by travellers.

Town village green application rejected on land earmarked for second school site

An artists impression of the second site at Brookfield Walk. Picture: Rio Architects

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Quartet complete 72-hole challenge at Brean

Dan Solomon, Adam Stringer, Craig Wheelaghan and Charlie Huggins played 72 holes in a day at Brean Golf Club

Clevedon Town earn bragging rights after derby victory over Weston

Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond scores the winner from the spot in front of the socially distanced crowd at the Everyone Active Stadium. Picture: Tony Merrett.

GCSE results: Worle principal ‘extremely proud’ of students

Worle students picked up their results on Thursday. Picture: WCSA

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cancer support group still supporting members during coronavirus

FUCHSIA group member Julie Crowther. Picture: Alex Crowther