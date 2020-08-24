Quartet complete 72-hole challenge at Brean

Dan Solomon, Adam Stringer, Craig Wheelaghan and Charlie Huggins played 72 holes in a day at Brean Golf Club Archant

Four intrepid golfers completed a 72-hole challenge at Brean last Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Craig Wheelaghan, Charlie Huggins, Adam Stringer and Dan Solomon played four circuits in quick time, considering the tough windy conditions, to raise money for charity.

The final putt dropped on the 72nd hole at 6pm, some 12 and a half hours after the first ball had been hit and two hours ahead of their predicted finishing time.

And the quartet had managed to raise £1,400 for MacMillan Cancer Research by the time they walked off the final green.

Stringer said: “Thank you to all the members and visitors who contributed to the cause during the day and we all appreciate them allowing us to pass as we played throughout the day.

“All four of us would like to thank Brean Leisure Park and Brean Golf Club for kindly allowing us to use the golf course for the day.”