Reeves pips Tripp to collect top H&H prize as Worlebury juniors battle for supremacy

Worlebury Golf Club Lady Captain Eunice McAdams is pictured with the winners of the Gertrude Johnson Trophy, Chris and Pam Jarvis Archant

Worlebury's juniors battled it out for the annual H&H Alarms Junior Bethpage Black USPGA stableford in perfect conditions.

Junior Vice-Captain Lauren Hanson is pictured presenting Tyler with the H&H trophy at Worlebury Golf Club Junior Vice-Captain Lauren Hanson is pictured presenting Tyler with the H&H trophy at Worlebury Golf Club

And Tyler Reeves pipped defending champion Olly Tripp with a 37-point haul, after a gross 44 on the front nine and 45 on the challenging inward nine.

Tripp finished two points back in second after scoring 17 and 18 on each nine, while serial winner Troy Young had to settle for third on 33 points (19+14) as Lauren Hanson took fourth with 32 (15+17).

Fifth place went to Ben Smart who had a respectable 30 points (16+14).

Bank Holiday Monday saw 22 teams battle gusting 30mph winds in a mixed medal foursomes, with club selection proving very tricky.

And the runaway winners by five shots were the husband and wife pair of Chris and Pam Jarvis with a nett 69, as Ken Hanson and daughter Lauren, the junior vice-captain, finished second.

Their round included three pars on the front nine and five on the back for a nett 74.

In third, half a shot back, were Louise Goodrum and Paul Coumis, who made the most of the more favourable conditions on the front nine with a gross 44.

Janet Fear and John Leech finished fourth after an excellent 41 on the front nine, including a birdie and four pars, and brace of pars on the back nine for a nett 75, just beating the husband-and-wife team of Tim and Susanne Liddeatt on countback.

*Worlebury Royals visited Long Sutton on Saturday and hosted Cricket St Thomas on Sunday.

Mark Puddy and Richard Exon lost on the last after a tight match at Long Sutton, but Will Denyer and Steve Cameron never got going and lost 5&4.

Gareth Hawkes and Tom Main, up early, lost five holes on the spin in a 2&1 defeat and Dan Bovingdon and Tom Dancey were beaten 6&5 by a strong pairing.

Captain Terry Santo and James Marshall recorded a 2&1 win as some consolation and Royals bounced back in style on home turf for a 5-1 victory.

Despite giving a lot of shots to their Cricket St Thomas opponents, the formidable pairing of Simon Dempsey and Michael Keen took it to the last green before losing.

Hawkes and Bovingdon (3&2), Dave Collard and Cameron (4&2), Denyer and Puddy (6&5) and Dri-Build player of the weekend Marshall and Santo (6&5) reeled off wins to put Royals top of their Avalon League division, with other teams having games in hand.