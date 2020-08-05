Advanced search

Wedmore seniors see Ribi earn rewards as club champion

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 August 2020

Toni Ribi, new seniors champion, following his winning round at Wedmore

Toni Ribi, new seniors champion, following his winning round at Wedmore

Wedmore Golf Club’s seniors were the last to play their championship this season, with a wet and windy Monday pushing scores up for early players.

Only two broke 80, as Nick Parker and Mike Garbutt carded 79s and Toni Ribi finished just two shots back.

Nick Smith and Mike Peacock led the challenge for the nett trophy after posting 68s, with Ian Robson just one shot behind.

And the weather improved dramatically on day two, although scores were not much better apart from Philip Horn, who scored a nett 65 to beat Robson, who added a 69, on countback.

Parker and Garbutt struggled in the gross competition, as Terry Clark began to challenge with a round of 79, but Ribi (right)produced a second excellent round of 82 to be crowned champion for the first time.

The ladies also played for the Grannies Cup, which is part of their monthly stableford that is only open to those with grandchildren.

The winner this year was Marion Warren-Smith, whose score of 38 points also won Division Two honours and was the only one to beat handicap on the day.

Karen Barnett was second with 35 points, as Sue Edwards took third, while Marlyn Jackson won Division One with 34, one better thn Judy CUtter and two clear of Aileen Robertson in third.

Division Three was won by Sue James with 35 points, as she just held off Pru Witter and Gay McWhinney.

The club competition was another stableford with some excellent scoring, not least from Ben Barwell who went round in level par gross for 39 points.

However, this was only good enough for second place in Division One with Tom Smith winning on 40.

Ian Sentance also scored 40, winning Division Two by three from Liam Cann who beat Brian Fry on countback, while Roy Tomlins was best in Division Three with his 39 being two better than Russell Dixon who beat Marc Large on countback.

Megan Wilde continued her excellent form in the Ladies event, scoring 37 to beat Frn McMillan by a single point with Colette Seeting another point back in third.

