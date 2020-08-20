Terrific Thomas takes senior title to seal a Weston double

Steve Thomas (left) and Kevin Lane (right) won the gross and nett prizes at Weston's senior club championships Archant

Steve Thomas was crowned senior champion for the first time at Weston Golf Club to complete a rare double.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ricky Chow celebrates a hole-in-one on the third hole at Weston during the Excelsior Cup Ricky Chow celebrates a hole-in-one on the third hole at Weston during the Excelsior Cup

Thomas was club champion in 2004 and a gross score of 73 allowed him to achieve a rare feat at the club some 16 years later, with him thanking all involved in organising the event on the wonderful old links course.

A member at Weston for 20-plus years, retired businessman and fitness enthusiast Thomas has represented the club’s senior section many times, helping them win the Somerset Scratch Cup twice.

He also played county golf for Somerset for many years and won the Seniors County Championship title in 2017.

Meanwhile, Kevin Lane lifted the Senior’s Captain’s Trophy following a nett score of 69.

Paul Walsh came out on top in the Excelsior Cup on Saturday, after some great scores were posted by the 112-strong field.

The 17-handicapper finished with 65 to pip Phil Porter (25) on countback, with George Worthington (5) taking third ahead of Ross Davidson (8) after both scored 66.

Four players shot 67, with Stephen Dowden (10) was fifth ahead of Sean Burchill (13), Jack Radcliffe (5) and Kevin Jones (3) as an amazing 36 twos were recorded on the day.

Ricky Chow also had reason to celebrate after a hole-in-one on the third hole.

The 51st husband-and-wife Irlam Trophy was won by Dave and Sue Garrett on Sunday.

They combined for a great foursomes score of 37 points as Clive and Sue Stilwell took the runners-up spot.

The ladies Brockenshaw Bowl/EG Medal was won by Stilwell with a nett 70, two clear of Pamela Hudson.

Zena Balcombe took third on countback from Alison Whitewood after both posted nett 75s, with Patricia Rowland sixth on 76 and Jan Bishop pipping Susan Andrew to sixth on countback after their 77s.