Golf: Seniors shine at Wedmore

Chris Monks and Ian Robson ahead of the Seniors winter final at Wedmore Golf Club Archant

Wedmore Golf Club’s senior medal competitions saw some impressive scoring last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Terry Simpson won the Division Two honours with a four-under par 66, ahead of Tony Hoskings (67) and Brian Kidd (68).

There was another 66 in Division Three, where David Griffiths finished top of the pile ahead of Brian Pearce (68), with Clive Warren-Smith (70) in third place.

A round of 69 was enough for victory in Division One for Tim Harris, an excellent four-over par gross round in the conditions.

Ian Robson also scored 69 but was beaten on countback, with Dom Smith another shot back in third.

Conditions were even more difficult for the women’s stableford on Thursday, but Debbie Monks didn’t seem to notice as she racked up 36 points, five better than anyone else.

It earned her Division Three honours by eight points from runner-up Janet Robson as Aileen Robertson won Division One on countback from Wendy Lucas after both scored 28.

Hazel Gough was the only other woman to score over 30 points, winning Division Two with 31, three ahead of runner-up Ali Mantell.

The two other events of the week showed that summer cannot be too far away.

The Club A and B Avalon League teams and Seniors’ Avalon League team played a three-way match against each other as a precursor to the league campaign.

And the match ended in a three-way tie with the Seniorsclaiming the trophy on the basis of holes won.

The final of the Seniors’ Winter singles was played in the best weather of the week and was a high quality match.

Chris Monks took an early three-hole lead which he held until the middle of the back nine when Ian Robson drew level in the course of four holes only to lose the next two, leaving Monks the narrow winner in a good week for the family.