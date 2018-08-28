Golf: Seniors shines at Wedmore

Members face the camera at Wedmore Golf Club after their mixed greensomes Archant

Senior golfers were in fine form at Wedmore, with John Bussell winning the Division Three stableford with an excellent 44 points.

Chris Pearson (41) finished second ahead of Clive Warren-Smith (39), while John Vowles took Division Two honours with 42 points.

David Nelson (41) and David Coggan (38) completed the top three, while Gordon Kendall (39) was one clear of a group of four in Division One.

David Taylor took second place on countback from Michael Cowie.

The women played a nine-hole American Greensome and Sue McDonald and Jennifer Fell won with 21 points, two clear of Cathy Olive, as Margaret Rogers and Alison Owen took third on countback from Karen Barnett and Debbie Ramsell.

Miserable conditions hit the mixed greensomes, but Chris Monks and Jennifer Fell won for the second time in a week with 37 points, the only pair to beat par.

Roy Tomlins and Sue Hughes took second on countback from Debbie Monks and Mark Earwaker after both tallied 34 points.