Golf: Skinner wins latest qualifier at Weston

Weston Golf Club women's captain Glenda Latham Creasey, club president Gordon Robert and Jean Cooper with staff from the unit at Weston Hospital Archant

Weston seniors held their latest stableford competition to qualify for the Alan Holt knockout in near perfect conditions.

Held over 16 holes, with the fifth and sixth still closed, it saw Andy Skinner come out on top with 36 points.

Skinner secured his place in the knockout stages with runner-up Steve Thomas, who scored 34 points.

John Codd was third on countback with 33, ahead of John Rowsell and Phil Humphries.

Codd, Andrew Chambers, John Stokes and Allan Tucker all carded twos on the day.

*Weston captains Steve Dowden and Glenda Latham-Creasey combined to raise £3,504.38 during their year in office for the oncology department at Weston Hospital.

Jean Cooper completed a trio of sponsored challenges to raise a significant amount for the cause and joined Latham-Creasey and club president Gordon Robert in handing over a cheque.