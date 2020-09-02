Steady Spence claims senior honours at Worlebury, while rival Hartree netts prize too

Rob Spence and Alan Hartree receive their trophies from Worlebury's senior captain Brian Maidment Archant

Rob Spence won Worlebury’s Senior Club Championships with a round of 74 to claim the Wally Hartree Cup for best gross.

Spence had six pars on the front nine and another six coming back, plus a birdie at the 11th to finish four clear of runner-up was Alan Hartree – son of Wally – whose 78 included a birdie at the second.

A double bogey into the wind at the ninth and five more dropped shots on the inward nine ended Hartree’s hopes, as John Wright took third with a gross 80.

Wright overcame a poor first hole to birdie the eighth and reach the turn in gross 37, before a mixed bag coming in.

The Cyril Morgan Cup for best nett score went to Hartree for his 67, as Spence (nett 65) had taken the gross honours, with Richard Gorton taking third with 68.

The 17-handicapper was nett one under par after nine holes and repeated that on the back nine to finish one clear of Steven Partridge, who went out in 37 and came back in 32 after four pars and a birdie on the 13th.

Despite poor weather there was an excellent turn out for the Lady Captains Day hosted by Sue Tarry, where a Stableford Rumble was held.

With two scores from three to count over 15 holes, the winners on countback were Angela Bagley, Shirley Horobin and Pauline Smith with 59 points, after four pars along the way.

Runners-up were Louise Goodrum, Janet Jamieson and Patricia Smith who also had four pars, while Maxine Gardiner, Janet Knight and Patricia Sharp took third on countback with 58 points.

The final midweek men’s stableford saw the weather play a big part in turn out, but Andy Taylor was a clear winner with 40 points.

The 11-handicapper maintained his good form with a nett 31 on the front nine, with an eagle on the eighth and birdie at the fourth for 22 points, plus another birdie at the 16th on the way to 18 more points.

Ken Hanson Jr was second on 38 points, playing off four, after two birdies and five pars going out were followed by another birdie and five pars on the way home.

Andy Judkins claimed 21 points on the front nine after a nett 32, but lost his way a bit on the inward nine after failing to score at the 10th and had to settle for 14 points which allowed him to finish third.