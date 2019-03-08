Golf: Stilwell is still senior champion at Weston

Clive Stilwell defended his senior club championship title at Weston with an impressive 71 in ideal conditions on Monday.

Stilwell birdied the sixth and eighth, after Steve Thomas had carded consecutive birdies for an early lead, to turn one over par, two clear of Steve Strange.

And he added two birdies on the back nine, where Kev Lane holed out from 147 yards for a two on the 407-yard 12th hole.

Paul Chesney finished runner-up, five shots behind Stilwell, with Lane another shot back in third and Dave Rowland fourth.

Ben Riddell took fifth on countback ahead of Thomas, Ron Kelley and Strange after all finished nine-over par.

The senior captain's trophy for best nett score went to Dave Cummins for his excellent 65 playing off 21.

The seniors visited Mendip Spring for a friendly, with John Poole and Chris Slocombe going two up, falling three down, and being one up with two to play, only to halve their match.

And injured Tony Barry and Dave Bickell struggle to hold their opponents, who won 4&3, but captain Ed Langford and David Andow held on for a half.

Geoff Seaman and Rob Filer lost 3&2, before John Dixon and Con Mulcahy claimed a 3&2 win and Allan Tucker and Garth Wilson ralled from one down to go three up, before Wilson's long putt from off the green on the 16th sealed a 4&2 win and 3-3 draw overall.

*Weston hosted an R&A Coronation Foursomes regional final last Friday, as 78 pairs battled it out for a place at St Andrews in September.

The winners, from Naunton Downes, scored 37 points to beat a pair from Ferndown by one, with a Royal Porthcawl due in third on 35.

Weston's Julie Ward and Lynn parry finished 11th with 30 points, with R&A representative Tony Disley congratulation Weston for its course presentation and hospitality as he presented the lady captain with an engraved salver.

Area manager and organiser Zena Balcombe also received a trophy for her work at the event.