Golf: Weston's super Cooper completes Charity Tri Challenge

Jean Cooper is presented with a bouquet of lilies by Glenda Latham-Creasy at Weston Archant

Weston's Jean Cooper completed a Charity Tri Challenge of climbing the UK's highest peak, highest skydive and a 26.2-mile golf marathon.

Cooper headed to Fort William to climb Ben Nevis first of all, reaching the top in just three hours.

And she followed that with a 15,000 feet skydive, freefalling for 10,000 feet at 125mph, before rising at 4.50am the next morning to tee off alongside first caddie Julia Wood.

After finishing her first round in under two hours, she set off with Sue Stilwell and Wendy Thomas as caddies on her second, as a knee injury began to flare up.

Geraldine White took the bag for rounds three and four, before Mel Rossi accompanied Cooper on rounds five and six.

Defying gruelling pain, Cooper had to lap the first and 10th holes to reach 26.2 miles before sinking the last putt on her 110th hole for a birdie after 15 hours on the course.

Captain Glenda Latham-Creasey presented a bouquet of lilies to Cooper, who raised £2,000 for Weston Oncology Unit.