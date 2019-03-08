Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Golf: Weston's super Cooper completes Charity Tri Challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:30 10 July 2019

Jean Cooper is presented with a bouquet of lilies by Glenda Latham-Creasy at Weston

Jean Cooper is presented with a bouquet of lilies by Glenda Latham-Creasy at Weston

Archant

Weston's Jean Cooper completed a Charity Tri Challenge of climbing the UK's highest peak, highest skydive and a 26.2-mile golf marathon.

Cooper headed to Fort William to climb Ben Nevis first of all, reaching the top in just three hours.

And she followed that with a 15,000 feet skydive, freefalling for 10,000 feet at 125mph, before rising at 4.50am the next morning to tee off alongside first caddie Julia Wood.

After finishing her first round in under two hours, she set off with Sue Stilwell and Wendy Thomas as caddies on her second, as a knee injury began to flare up.

Geraldine White took the bag for rounds three and four, before Mel Rossi accompanied Cooper on rounds five and six.

Defying gruelling pain, Cooper had to lap the first and 10th holes to reach 26.2 miles before sinking the last putt on her 110th hole for a birdie after 15 hours on the course.

Captain Glenda Latham-Creasey presented a bouquet of lilies to Cooper, who raised £2,000 for Weston Oncology Unit.

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Pensioners complain about ‘disgraceful’ state of Ashcombe Park

Clive Darke (left) and Steve Gambling (right) in Ashcombe Park

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Pensioners complain about ‘disgraceful’ state of Ashcombe Park

Clive Darke (left) and Steve Gambling (right) in Ashcombe Park

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Weston’s super Cooper completes Charity Tri Challenge

Jean Cooper is presented with a bouquet of lilies by Glenda Latham-Creasy at Weston

Weston Jets ‘let game slip away’ to suffer heavy defeat at Newton Abbot Brewers

Weston Jets's Kev Robson against Newton Abbot Brewers

Curtis hails Congresbury as ‘special club’ for 175 years of cricket at celebratory dinner

Guest Speaker Tim Curtis at the meal to celebrate 175 years of village cricket

Walking Football: Crilley hat-trick sees Weston past Clevedon

Weston over 50's Steve Crilley after his hat trick against Clevedon Town

JOIN IN: Explore West Country’s best produce with two-week food adventures

Somerset Life Food & Drink Hero 2017 sponsored by Notaro Care Homes - Bev and Sarah Milner Simmonds - Sam Notaro with Bev and Sarah Milner Simmonds
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists