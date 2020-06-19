The story of long serving Weston Golf Club member Gordon Robert

Gordon Robert has been involved with Weston Golf Club since 1957, a total of 63 years. Archant

Gordon Robert has always been into golf ever since he could remember.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston Golf Club's Gordon Robert presents a cheque to Carol Harris, a representative from MIND Weston Golf Club's Gordon Robert presents a cheque to Carol Harris, a representative from MIND

Robert lived on the backdrop of Weston Golf Club which led him up to take the sport at the age of 10.

“My mother played, she was a member of Weston at the time and my father had played, but he wasn’t a member, so golf ran in the family,” he recalled.

“We lived in Berkeley Crescent, which backed right onto the golf course. That really got me involved from starting on that front.

“Weston had a competition for a parent and a child, I won that with my mother in 1958 and I won it with my father in 1960.

Gordon Robert with his daughter Kirsty on President's Day when they were raising money for Bowel Cancer UK. Picture: Beryl Robert Gordon Robert with his daughter Kirsty on President's Day when they were raising money for Bowel Cancer UK. Picture: Beryl Robert

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t complete the triple with my daughter Kirsty as we finished second on one occasion, mainly down to me taking to many putts on one hole!

“That’s how I really got involved, living there with my parents encouraging me and It became a natural thing to follow.”

Now 73 years old, Robert is into his 63-year long association with the club.

During his six decades involved he has held the roles of Captain, Chairman and President, the only person to hold all three honours in the history of the club.

“It means a lot to me that other members of the club respected me to the extent they elected me in those positions,” he added.

“I have been part of their history and played my part. I have served on the committee several times as well, but I have always wanted to do that and hope that I left a bit of a mark on the history of the club and have helped move the club forward.

“The club means everything, it’s been my life. People often say to me ‘what you have done and taken on you, must have Weston golf club in your blood?’”

Ever since he first started playing at the club, Robert has seen a lot of a changes, but says the club still holds itself in high esteem with the general public and members alike.

“It was a different club then because it was more socially elite not like today,” added Robert.

“You had rules that meant you couldn’t go into certain areas until after a certain time. I was very fortunate because when I was young, I got very good very early therefore the club enabled me to play in all major competitions from the age of 13.

“I was able to get indoctrinated in their ways, but obviously it is a different club now, times have moved on.

“What I would say, some of the rules they did like you had to wear a collar and tie in the clubhouse at all times. That’s all gone now, it’s more relaxed now but some of the things about the club have not changed.

“It’s still got a lot of prestige, it’s one of the major clubs in the area and it’s a great golf course.”

Sport ground to a halt around the country because of the coronavirus pandemic, but golf clubs began to reopen last month, including Weston, with golfers observing social distancing.

“It’s sad to see and it’s not only Weston but it’s struggling. Hopefully we will bounce back, members will support the club and we will get ourselves into full swing again,” added Robert.

“It is moving in the right direction, it’s probably hit us as the wrong time, but then there is no right time for anything like this because it is there.

“The hopes are when we get through, we will pick up where we left off before.”

As for Robert when he does return to his ‘second home’ he will do so with his wife Beryl by his side, adding: “She has encouraged me right the way along and we have been very successful. It’s given us something to play we can enjoy together.

“To win things together gives an extra bit of a perk and the fact we have been so successful, people have looked up to us and we are renowned for being probably the best mixed pair Weston have had. We’re always treated with respect.

“To us it’s been our second home without any doubt, that has both been our lives for a long time and will continue to be so. We still enjoy it and that’s the main thing.”

The club is approaching its 130th anniversary in a couple of years time, making it one of the oldest clubs in Somerset, and Robert hopes to be associated with Weston for a long time to come.

“It’s been going over 125 years now there’s no reason why it can’t go on for another 125 because the club is always going to be there,” he said.

“It’s always had a reputation and if people support it, it will keep going. Golf is hard for clubs now because there aren’t so many people playing, but Weston has a long and successful future hopefully.

“I am still involved and help when I can and that’s always going to be the way because it runs in my blood.”