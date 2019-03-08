Advanced search

Golf: Ton-up March completes 100-hole challenge at Brean

PUBLISHED: 09:33 27 June 2019

Andrew March celebrates after completing his 100th hole

Archant

Brean's PGA professional and director of golf Andrew March completed the 100-hole challenge on the longest day of the year.

Andrew March at the first hole at 5.20amAndrew March at the first hole at 5.20am

March was raising money for captain's charity The British Skin Foundation and had Trevor Pitt caddying for him as they set off at 5.20am.

After completing five full rounds, the duo added a further 10 and were surprised to have completed the century before 7pm, even after refreshment breaks.

The weather was superb, although March's golf wasn't the best, and the idea came about after Pitt had scaled the equivalent of Mount Everest at Brean Splash Gym in April to raise money for the same cause.

March walked the full distance, covering around 20 miles, and was joined by children Ebony and Logan for the last two holes, before being cheered home by a vociferous crowd.

Andrew March at the midway point of his 100-hole challengeAndrew March at the midway point of his 100-hole challenge

With £1,100 raised so far, March thanked Pitt and the members, staff, friends and family for their support.

