Worlebury trio scramble to more success in New Year's Day Princess Diana Salver

Susan Tarry with Peter Phillips, Ben Smart and Angela Bagley and the Princess Diana Salver. Archant

On New Year's Day Worlebury GC hosted their first major competition of the new decade as Angela Bagley, Peter Phillips and Ben Smart claimed the Princess Diana Salver.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On a damp misty day Bagley, Phillips and Smart scored nett 52.3 in the three-player Step Aside Texas Scramble, with players coming from, where possible, the Junior, Lady and Men's sections of the club.

Under the watchful eye of new lady captain Susan Tarry, who came to the club three years ago in 2016 and whose first official duty was to present the Salver to the winners.

All three have won this competition before with Bagley, who was part of the runners-up team last year, claiming her second win.

Phillips claimed his third title and Smart made it two victories in a row after he was part of last year's winning team.

Playing off a combined handicap of 21.7, their round included an eagle on the 13th hole, where they used one of Phillips' drives and he also sunk the putt, a birdie on the eighth and 12 pars for a gross one over par round of 74.

Runners-up were Sue Kinch, junior Oliver Tripp and Tony Westren, who played off a combined 17.3 handicap.

The trio carded three birdies and 13 pars for a one under par 73 and a nett score of 54.7.

In third place were newly appointed lady captain Tarry, Julian Claydon and Rich Godwin, playing off 14.0.

They had an impressive five birdies and 12 pars for a gross 69, nett 55.

During the prize-giving Tarry thanked the players and the organisers for a great day's golf, which produced no less than one hole in one, two eagles and 38 birdies in an excellent start to the New Year and new decade.

Congratulations also went to Mervyn Kinch, who hit the hole in one on the 130-yard second after hitting a sweet nine iron approach.

During the festive period, Peter Gilpin recorded the 16th hole in one of his career and had to buy another bottle of scotch for fellow golfers in the clubhouse in recognition of his achivements.

Gilpin's latest ace came on the 154-yard sixth hole as he hit a five iron and watched it land on the green before hopping in.

To quote his playing partner: "Just another day for Peter!"