Tucker takes seniors title at Brean as Captain’s Charity Day is also hailed a success

Mike Hurman was the seniors nett champion at Brean Archant

Barrie Tucker was crowned senior club champion at Brean for the first time after finishing two strokes clear of Ron Edmondson.

Only six shots separated the leading nine players after the first round, with Chris Fairchild at the top of the leaderboard ahead of the Edmondson twins and defending champion Barry Fellows.

A stiffening breeze tested all players in round two, with Tucker carding a round of 80 to finish on 163, with Edmondson beating Mike Hurman to runners-up spot as Fellows finished fourth.

Hurman produced two steady rounds and took the nett trophy with his 138 total, five clear of John Ham as Mel Brown took third ahead of Graham Exton on countback.

The Captain’s Charity Day was deemed a great success after raising close to another £1,000 for the chosen charities of St Margaret’s Hospice and PETAL.

A new pairs format needed both scores to count on the five par threes, with the best recorded on all other holes, and rugby players Lee Vaughan and Josh Holder won with 60 points, following their recent Mike Teale Trophy success.

Husband and wife Tony and Tracy Spencer were second on 53 points, three clear of three other pairs on 50.

Murray Parsons and Ian Adams took third on countback from Trevor Pitt and Lyn Bird, with the father-and-daughter pair of Steve and Millie Jones fifth.

Rob Chard and John Ham took the final prize on 48 points, ahead of Jim Puddy and Mike Smith.

A silent auction was held in the Pro Shop, as Brean Leisure Park supplied on-course refreshments for golfers, and Rob Chard helped to arrange a fourball on the 2010 course at Celtic Manor to be enjoyed by the winners.

A field of 60 players set out in the September Stableford on Sunday, but many were blown away by a strong, cold wind, and only four beat their handicaps.

Left-hander Steve Vowles was top in Division Three with 45 points, 25 of which came on the front nine before a strong finish saw him edge Zak Jones (43) as Mark Ashley (37) took third.

Mats Mattsson notched 40 points in Division Two, five clear of Tucker and CJ Organ, and Phil Hodgson won Division One with 34 points, three ahead of John Cullinan as captain elect Fellows (30) took third after holing out for en eagle two on the first.

The ladies competed for their monthly medal and stableford, with a superb nett 64 from Beryl Richards securing victory by nine strokes in the former and seeing her handicap reduced to 12.

Captain elect Bev Cranley was second on countback from Shirley Marlow and Millie Jones, while Tracy Spencer claimed her maiden win with 39 points in the stableford.

Marlow was second on countback, with the top two seeing their handicaps cut, as Eileen Parnell took third with 32 points.