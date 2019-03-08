Advanced search

Golf: Vice-captain earns bragging rights at Wedmore

PUBLISHED: 15:30 30 October 2019

Vice-captain Tim Harris with the Barron Midgley Trophy alongside captain Kev Osman following the annual match between their sides at Wedmore Golf Club

Vice-captain Tim Harris with the Barron Midgley Trophy alongside captain Kev Osman following the annual match between their sides at Wedmore Golf Club

Archant

Vice-captain Tim Harris earned the bragging rights over captain Kev Osman in their annual match at Wedmore on Saturday.

Harris saw his team claim a 7.5-5.5 win, despite the rain, to lift the Barron Midgley Trophy.

And it capped a week of turbulent weather at the club, although Mike Garbutt won the senior medal with a nett 65, three clear of Dom Smith with Peter Seale a further shot back.

John Sims won Division Two with a nett 68, two ahead of Jim Crick as Ivor Monelle finished third on 72.

John Snelling beat David Griffiths on countback in Division Three after both shot brilliant nett 66 rounds, with three pars each on the back nine, as David Dams finished third on 68.

Abi Moore and Megan Wilde won the Ladies Greensomes with 37 points, two ahead of Eunice Bond and Jenny Thomas. Sue McDonald and Marlyn Jackson finished in third place on countback.

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

Former HMRC office to be converted into Weston’s largest student complex

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

Former HMRC office to be converted into Weston’s largest student complex

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Vice-captain earns bragging rights at Wedmore

Vice-captain Tim Harris with the Barron Midgley Trophy alongside captain Kev Osman following the annual match between their sides at Wedmore Golf Club

Rugby: Winscombe 7 Old Bristolians 20

Jack Masters attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Cricket, Strictly and mishaps with blondes – Colourful characters Graeme Swann and Henry Blofeld on top form at Weston Winter Gardens

Graeme Swann and Henry Blofeld were on great form.

Appeal launched to find ‘vulnerable’ missing person Mark Winterburn

Police have launched an appeal to find missing person Mark Winterburn.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Village group raises £600k for Cancer Research UK

Yatton Committee has raised a staggering £600,000 for Cancer Research UK.Picture: Yatton Committee
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists