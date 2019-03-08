Golf: Vice-captain earns bragging rights at Wedmore

Vice-captain Tim Harris with the Barron Midgley Trophy alongside captain Kev Osman following the annual match between their sides at Wedmore Golf Club Archant

Vice-captain Tim Harris earned the bragging rights over captain Kev Osman in their annual match at Wedmore on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harris saw his team claim a 7.5-5.5 win, despite the rain, to lift the Barron Midgley Trophy.

And it capped a week of turbulent weather at the club, although Mike Garbutt won the senior medal with a nett 65, three clear of Dom Smith with Peter Seale a further shot back.

John Sims won Division Two with a nett 68, two ahead of Jim Crick as Ivor Monelle finished third on 72.

John Snelling beat David Griffiths on countback in Division Three after both shot brilliant nett 66 rounds, with three pars each on the back nine, as David Dams finished third on 68.

Abi Moore and Megan Wilde won the Ladies Greensomes with 37 points, two ahead of Eunice Bond and Jenny Thomas. Sue McDonald and Marlyn Jackson finished in third place on countback.