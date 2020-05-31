Advanced search

Brean’s new captains have a tough start to reigns due to lack of golf during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 June 2020

Brean golf club captains for 2020, from left to right, Linda Edmondson, Dave Morgan and Mike Short.

Brean golf club captains for 2020, from left to right, Linda Edmondson, Dave Morgan and Mike Short.

Archant

Brean Golf Club captain Dave Morgan, along with Ladies and Seniors counterparts Linda Edmondson and Mike Short, have endured a tough start to their year in office since taking over the reins in February.

Fromer Bean champion Ron Edmondson constructed bird boxes and sold them for chairtyFromer Bean champion Ron Edmondson constructed bird boxes and sold them for chairty

Firstly, wet weather limited their opportunities to get out on the course and then the Coronavirus Lockdown put a complete stop on all activity for seven weeks.

Despite the course now being open once again and golf being played the requirement of social distancing and the continued restrictions for the off-course facilities have led to a significant drop in the opportunity to raise funds for their chosen charities for the year.

By now at Brean the members would have been involved in various activities and this year are due to be raising funds for two charities – St Margaret’s Hospice and PETAL, The Christine Woodberry Memorial Fund.

However the show must go on as captain Morgan explained.

“It certainly hasn’t been the start I had imagined to the year but the most important fact is that we all work together to beat this horrible virus,” he said.

“Here at Brean we have had to find other ways to raise some funds as all charities have been hit by the lockdown but we are still determined to do our bit as best we can.”

During the lockdown period a sweepstake was organised for the virtual Grand National race and the club are now running a Charity Prize Draw for members.

Another ingenious way of adding some funds to the pot came from Linda’s husband Ron.

The former club champion used his expert skills to construct bird boxes and sold them via social media and through word of mouth.

Demand soared and over 20 have now been made and sold with all the proceeds going to the charities.

All three captains are hoping things continue to improve which will allow them to host their annual Charity Day set for Saturday September 19.

Hopefully by then an event can be organised and run safely to boost the coffers further. If this isn’t the case you can be sure the kind hearted members of Brean, who raised over £10,000 in 2019 for The British Skin Foundation, will find some way to help support the chosen charities.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

North Somerset 111 services receives thousands of calls from patients with coronavirus symptoms

111 have received thousands of calls from people with suspected coronavirus symptoms Picture: Getty Images

North Somerset schools reopening delayed following Weston hospital coronavirus outbreak

The reopening of schools in North Somerset has been delayed. Picture: Getty

Manic week for coastguard and RNLI volunteers around Weston

Members of Clevedon and Weston Coastguard keeping a close eye on beachgoers perilously close to the treacherous low tide mud at Sand Bay. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Plan for 700 homes to be split into phases

New homes plan approved

No new Covid-19 cases at Weston hospital following coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus re-testing has found no new cases at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

North Somerset 111 services receives thousands of calls from patients with coronavirus symptoms

111 have received thousands of calls from people with suspected coronavirus symptoms Picture: Getty Images

North Somerset schools reopening delayed following Weston hospital coronavirus outbreak

The reopening of schools in North Somerset has been delayed. Picture: Getty

Manic week for coastguard and RNLI volunteers around Weston

Members of Clevedon and Weston Coastguard keeping a close eye on beachgoers perilously close to the treacherous low tide mud at Sand Bay. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Plan for 700 homes to be split into phases

New homes plan approved

No new Covid-19 cases at Weston hospital following coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus re-testing has found no new cases at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Brean’s new captains have a tough start to reigns due to lack of golf during lockdown

Brean golf club captains for 2020, from left to right, Linda Edmondson, Dave Morgan and Mike Short.

Speedway: Somerset Rebels relive top-flght Leicester clash

Heat two action in the Somerset Rebels meeting with Leicester Lions as Adam Ellis, Todd Kurtz, Kyle Newman and Jake Allen battle it out (pic Colin Burnett)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 1

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

A look back on the career of the best player to play for Uphill - Paul Edwards

Paul Edwards has been with Uphill since the age of 11.

Somerset MPs back Dominic Cummings despite calls for him to resign

James Heappey, John Penrose and Liam Fox all backed triggering Article 50.
Drive 24