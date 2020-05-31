Brean’s new captains have a tough start to reigns due to lack of golf during lockdown

Brean Golf Club captain Dave Morgan, along with Ladies and Seniors counterparts Linda Edmondson and Mike Short, have endured a tough start to their year in office since taking over the reins in February.

Firstly, wet weather limited their opportunities to get out on the course and then the Coronavirus Lockdown put a complete stop on all activity for seven weeks.

Despite the course now being open once again and golf being played the requirement of social distancing and the continued restrictions for the off-course facilities have led to a significant drop in the opportunity to raise funds for their chosen charities for the year.

By now at Brean the members would have been involved in various activities and this year are due to be raising funds for two charities – St Margaret’s Hospice and PETAL, The Christine Woodberry Memorial Fund.

However the show must go on as captain Morgan explained.

“It certainly hasn’t been the start I had imagined to the year but the most important fact is that we all work together to beat this horrible virus,” he said.

“Here at Brean we have had to find other ways to raise some funds as all charities have been hit by the lockdown but we are still determined to do our bit as best we can.”

During the lockdown period a sweepstake was organised for the virtual Grand National race and the club are now running a Charity Prize Draw for members.

Another ingenious way of adding some funds to the pot came from Linda’s husband Ron.

The former club champion used his expert skills to construct bird boxes and sold them via social media and through word of mouth.

Demand soared and over 20 have now been made and sold with all the proceeds going to the charities.

All three captains are hoping things continue to improve which will allow them to host their annual Charity Day set for Saturday September 19.

Hopefully by then an event can be organised and run safely to boost the coffers further. If this isn’t the case you can be sure the kind hearted members of Brean, who raised over £10,000 in 2019 for The British Skin Foundation, will find some way to help support the chosen charities.