Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Multiplying competition held at Wedmore

PUBLISHED: 15:50 23 December 2018

Golf.

Golf.

© Corbis. All Rights Reserved.

The senior golfers at Wedmore came up with a competition which tested their maths as well as their golf.

Wedmore Golf Club seniors managed to come up with a competition to test their maths as well as their golf.

This was basically a Stableford, but the points scored on a hole were multiplied by the par for that hole. This clearly meant you needed to play the par fives well and Pete Spink clearly did this as his score of 180 points, put him 31 points of his nearest rival, surely the biggest winning margin ever.

Behind that, the scores were all very close. John Russell took second place on 149, which was just one better than both Peter Searle, who took third place on countback, with Ian Hollands and Graham Hayes just a further point back, taking the final prize in fifth place.

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Most Read

Airgun law in the UK

Not required

Air rifle moderators and silencers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Gun test: Weihrauch HW110 K

#includeImage($article, 225)

Basic airgun tech: Tuning options

#includeImage($article, 225)

How to set up scopes and scope mounts to get the best accuracy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England

Readers react to perceived rise in drug dealing in parts of Weston town centre

Weston Museum. Picture: Keith Spicer

Mental health deal extended for three years

Organiser Sally Kinley Mental health coffee morning being held to raise awareness and funds for North Somerset's wellbeing service at Curzon Cinema. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Christmas market success in Bleadon

Huw Boyce and grandchildren with Secret World owl and Bill Hewitt.

Worle scout wins competition to name RNLI buoy

Naming ceremony at Weston RNLI Station with 1st North Worle Scout, Cub and Beaver Group, Weston Beach Ranger Joe Webber and RNLI team. Picture: SUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists