Multiplying competition held at Wedmore

Golf. © Corbis. All Rights Reserved.

The senior golfers at Wedmore came up with a competition which tested their maths as well as their golf.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wedmore Golf Club seniors managed to come up with a competition to test their maths as well as their golf.

This was basically a Stableford, but the points scored on a hole were multiplied by the par for that hole. This clearly meant you needed to play the par fives well and Pete Spink clearly did this as his score of 180 points, put him 31 points of his nearest rival, surely the biggest winning margin ever.

Behind that, the scores were all very close. John Russell took second place on 149, which was just one better than both Peter Searle, who took third place on countback, with Ian Hollands and Graham Hayes just a further point back, taking the final prize in fifth place.