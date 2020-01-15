Golf: Wedmore members back in action

Mixed Greensomes winners Sue Hughes and Kev Osman either side of organiser Tony Ireland Archant

Wedmore golfers got back to action after the Christmas break, despite the best efforts of the weather to disrupt play.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A senior stableford saw only two scores better than par, with Don Smith winning Division One on 38 points, one ahead of namesake Mike.

Phil MacMahon was third on 35 points, while John Vowles won Division Two on 35 and Chris Loughlin took Division Three honours with 36, ahead of John Sim (35) and John Bissell (34).

The women only set out to play nine holes and got in before the rain came.

A four-ball betterball saw an extremely close finish as Debbie Monks and Helen Tanswell beat Betty Norman and Penny Oliver on countback with 21 points.

Liz Hill and Liz Miller were a shot back in third, as Saybria Sims and Marlyn Jackson took fourth on 19.

The monthly mixed greensomes was won by past captain Kev Osman, now uch more relaxed, and Sue Hughes with 39 points.