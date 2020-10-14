Wedmore golfers enjoy major competitions

Martin Peakman celebrated his Seniors' Captain Day at Wedmore Golf Club Archant

Wedmore Golf Club held two more major events in their bid to catch up with days missed earlier in the summer.

The Senior Captain’s Day stableford was won by Mike Cowie with 41 points, two clear of Terry Stew.

Philip Wren’s score of 38 was best among over-75s and Steve Sage took Division One honours with 37 on countback from unrelated Dom and Mike Smith.

Kevin Vaux beat Tom Bennett on countback in Division Two after both scored 38, one more than Brian Kidd.

Axel Knutsen won Division Three with 39 points, one ahead of David Dams and Mel Tolchard, and there was also a prize for matching the captain’s score, which was some compensation for finishing near the bottom of the pack.

Those who scored at least three points on the 13th hole cost captain Martin Peakman 10 bottles of wine.

The ladies replayed their open bowmaker, abandoned a few weeks earlier due to thundery rain.

And after more early showers, the sun came out to warm captain Sue Chambers, Saybria Sis, Cathy Oliver and Sarah Matthews to first place with 80 points.

Vice-captain Ann Dixon organised the day and took second with Sue McDonald, Janet Robson and Pauline Hale, with the low handicap team of Annie PAtten, Shirley Gooding, Claire Walker and Catherine Nicholson in third on 79.

Clevedon’s Heather Priestley, Juliet Hadley, Gaynor Richards and Lesley Wicking took the visitors’ prize with 78.