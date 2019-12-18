Wedmore Golf Club celebrate Christmas with the arrival of Santa

Father Christmas with competitors in the Christmas Bowmaker at Wedmroe Golf Club Archant

Father Christmas turned up at Wedmore to see the ladies off for their Christmas Bowmaker with presents of pieces of string which they could use to get out of trouble or hole those close putts.

Jill Cornelius, Fran McMillan and Eunice Bond used their powers to great effect to score 41 points over nine holes and win by a single point from Ruth Pearson, Sue McDonald and Ann Dixon who in turn beat Jane Hewitt, Helen Tanswell and Penny Oliver on countback.

The competition was followed in the evening by the annual Christmas party with prizes awarded for the previous week's Christmas Pudding competition and the best score came in Division Two from Pam Berry with 20 points, two points ahead of Ali Mantell with Ruth Rogers two points back in third.

The closest finish came in Division One where Cathy Olive secured the biggest pudding with 17 points, one ahead of a group of three players.

Countback put Eunice Bond second, Sue Chambers third and Ronnie Follenfant fourth while Pru Witter was the clear winner of Division three.

Her score of 19 put her three ahead of runner-up Debbie Monks, with Marie Mackle two more shots behind in third.

The Seniors also held their Christmas party after a front nine competitione, restricting players to a choice of just two clubs and a putter.

Wet conditions and gale force winds did not make playing any easier, but Mike Nicholls accumulated 19 points to take home first prize.