Golf: Wedmore seniors start Christmas celebrations early

The winners of Wedmore's Christmas Fun Bowmaker, James Robertson, Derek Meades and Rich Long, receive their prizes from seniors captain Martin Peakman Archant

Wedmore seniors staged their Christmas Fun bowmaker last week, with Derek Meades, James Robertson and Rich Long winning with 85 points.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They finished four clear of Philip Ham, Ken Bryce and Dave Nelson, with three other teams on 78 points.

Terry Clark, Ivor Monelle and Paul England were third on countback from Mike Smith, Roger Harding and David Russell.

Gordon Kendall, Bob Vale and Dave Hollingdale were fifth, as John Russell, John Viney and Ken Lohmann just missed out on the fifth and final prize.

Wedmore's women played an 18-hole betterball, with excellent scoring and a very close finish as only one point covered the first six pairs.

Annya Patten and Ali Mantell beat Liz Hill and Margaret Rogers on countback on 39 points, with Wendy Lucas and Saybria Sims third on 39.

Hill took the trophy for best points scored for the Alliance A team, with Jane Hewitt the B team prize winner.