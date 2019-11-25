Advanced search

Golf: Wedmore seniors start Christmas celebrations early

PUBLISHED: 09:17 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 25 November 2019

The winners of Wedmore's Christmas Fun Bowmaker, James Robertson, Derek Meades and Rich Long, receive their prizes from seniors captain Martin Peakman

The winners of Wedmore's Christmas Fun Bowmaker, James Robertson, Derek Meades and Rich Long, receive their prizes from seniors captain Martin Peakman

Archant

Wedmore seniors staged their Christmas Fun bowmaker last week, with Derek Meades, James Robertson and Rich Long winning with 85 points.

They finished four clear of Philip Ham, Ken Bryce and Dave Nelson, with three other teams on 78 points.

Terry Clark, Ivor Monelle and Paul England were third on countback from Mike Smith, Roger Harding and David Russell.

Gordon Kendall, Bob Vale and Dave Hollingdale were fifth, as John Russell, John Viney and Ken Lohmann just missed out on the fifth and final prize.

Wedmore's women played an 18-hole betterball, with excellent scoring and a very close finish as only one point covered the first six pairs.

Annya Patten and Ali Mantell beat Liz Hill and Margaret Rogers on countback on 39 points, with Wendy Lucas and Saybria Sims third on 39.

Hill took the trophy for best points scored for the Alliance A team, with Jane Hewitt the B team prize winner.

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers discuss council’s vision for the high street

Weston High Street

Body found in house fire

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

Nearly 250 homes approved for town

Plans for 248 homes at Isleport Lane in Highbridge have been given the go-aheadPicture: Bickenhall Consulting Ltd

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers discuss council’s vision for the high street

Weston High Street

Body found in house fire

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

Nearly 250 homes approved for town

Plans for 248 homes at Isleport Lane in Highbridge have been given the go-aheadPicture: Bickenhall Consulting Ltd

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Wedmore seniors start Christmas celebrations early

The winners of Wedmore's Christmas Fun Bowmaker, James Robertson, Derek Meades and Rich Long, receive their prizes from seniors captain Martin Peakman

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Christmas Concert

Worle Community Choir will perform a Summer Concert on June 29

Rewilding programme

Group of little trees growing in garden

Antisocial behaviour incidents at community centre

There have been antisocial heaviour incidents at St Georges community centre. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists