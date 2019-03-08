Weston's promotion bid goes down to the wire, but there's still a chance of relegation!

Weston welcome Filton for the final match of the B&D season this week, with promotion - and relegation - still possible.

The two sides met in a congested division last week, with Weston's first pairing of Taylor Lloyd and Matt Shaw battling back from a poor start before losing on the 17th hole.

Matt Pearson and Chris Homer claimed a win on the last hole of their match, while Steve Thomas and Adam Jenkinson produced some great foursomes play in their 5&4 win.

Nick Lee and Chris Evans struggled in match four and were five down with seven holes to play, when news of Jamie Honour and Josh Butterfield losing filtered through.

Lee and Evans dug deep to produce an amazing comeback, though, and ensure the match finished even at 2.5-2.5.

Weston will now hope to make home advantage count when they meet again, with everything still hanging in the balance.

Senior captain Ed Langford hosted his charity day with all proceeds going to the Weston Samaritans.

The pairs competition saw the first six holes played as foursomes, the middle six as greensomes and the last six as better-ball and just one point covered the top five.

Dave Bickell and Steve Corrick combined for 43 points to beat Tony Barry and Robin Webb on countback, with Michael Lattham and John Rowsell third on 42 ahead of fourth-placed Peter Alcock and Allan Tucker and Mike Dyer and Alan Harris in fifth.

Nearest the pin prizes went to Wendy Thomas and Claire Redwood (third), Phil Humphries and Steve Petrie (seventh), Dyer and Harris (11th), Henry McGrory and Ian Pitt (14th) and Ian Hall-Scott and John Lancaster (16th).

Langford said; "I would like to express my gratitude to all those who made the day such a great success and raised £600 for the charity."

Rob Filer captained the friendly team at Oake Manor, in Langford's absence, and led them to a 3.5-2.5 victory.

*Jade Cope was crowned Weston Ladies club champion with a 36-hole gross score of 144.

Glenda Latham-Creasey was runner-up on 157 and took the Sally Irlam Salver, while the Ruth Alford Cup for best nett went to Kaylee Davey, with Lynn Perry as runner-up.

Jackie Read won the Audrey Hirst Cup for best gross score in the Bronze Division, with Di Walker runner-up, and Cathy Preston won best nett, with Julia Wood runner-up.

Jean Cooper and Claire Redwood won best gross and nett in the first round, while Wendy Thomas and Tessa Pitt took second-round honours.

The 18-hole championship was played alongside the main event and won by Pat Rowland (Silver) and Alison Whitewood (Bronze).

June Phillips and Teresa Blackhurst won best nett in their respective divisions, while Susan Hogan received the Caroline Poole trophy from John Poole after winning the nine-hole championship.