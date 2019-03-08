Advanced search

Golf: Weston captain ends year in style

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 April 2019

Outgoing Weston captain Zena Balcombe with new lady president Jan Bishop and new captain Glenda Latham-Creasey

Weston captain Zena Balcombe ended her year in great style with victory in her final competition.

Players were either on the captain or vice-captain’s team, with individual scores recorded to the team total.

And the captain’s team won by 60 points before players were joined by invited guests for tea and presentations.

Balcombe thanked her committee for their hard work and dedication, presenting gifts to outgoing treasurer Anne Blannin, competition secretary Wendy Thomas and president Wendy Homer.

Incoming president Jan Bishop was also welcomed and the green blazer passed to new captain Glenda Latham-Creasey.

Weston seniors hosted a team for Wells, with Dave Bickell and John Poole racing into a three-hole lead to reach the turn five up on the way to a 6&5 win.

John Humphrey and Allan Tucker were one down at the midway mark, but four good holes put them three up and they won 4&2.

Captain Ed Langford and Fred Donbavand won four holes in a row from the eighth for a 5&4 success, while Paul Chesney and Terry Waite were four up at the turn and prevented their rivals from winning a single hole.

Chesney birdied the 10th and Waite the 13th for halves, with another Chesney birdie at the 14th securing a 5&4 win.

Jim Blackhurst and David Andow were four down after 14 but won the next two holes, only to see their rivals chip in for birdie and a 3&1 win.

Rob Filer and Don Harris went one up at the 13th after a fine birdie by Harris, but their opponents parred their way home for a 2&1 win.

Weston’s Gerry Taylor and Nigel Jillings won the last match 4&2 to secure a 5-2 victory for the home side.

Seniors played their first medal on Monday, with Steve Corrick’s nett 64 securing top spot two shots clear of Kevin Lane.

Four players tieed on 69, with Donbavand taking third on countback from John Stokes, Dave Farmer and John Rowsell.

