Captain’s Charity Day produces impressive scores at Weston

Weston club captain Andy Balcombe and Peter Elmont from the local RNLI at the Captain's Charity Day

Wonderful September weather led to impressive scoring at Weston Golf Club’s Captain’s Charity Day.

The winning team face the camera at Weston Golf Club's Captain's Charity Day

With very little wind and the course in great condition, the winning team of Neil Horsfield, Stephen Yorke, Matthew Lazenby and Andrew Chambers combined for 90 points.

Daniel Tripp, Dennis Longden, Christopher Ethcells and Martin Longden were runners-up with 87 points, beating Mark Short, Dave Willis John Jenson and James Birch on countback.

Julie Ward, Alison Whitewood, Susan Andow and Pauline Hassall took fourth with 86 and Peter Elmont from the local RNLI visited to thank captain Andy Balcombe for choosing them as his charity for the year.

David Hoggarth, from Hutton’s Fiat main dealer, sponsored the first and 11th tees at £100 each.

Weston’s seniors competed for the Lawley Trophy and over-80 Cup on an overcast day that also produced rain.

Dave Rowland won the Lawley Trophy with 39 points, one ahead of Kenton Simpson as Martyn Forman beat Graeme Somerville to third on countback with 37 points.

Neil Horsfield, John Morgan, Steve Burrough, John Stokes and Andy Skinner all had 35 points, with Morgan claiming the over-80 Cup.