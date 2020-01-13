Advanced search

Golf: Weston Lady Captain's Drive In has American flavour

PUBLISHED: 07:57 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 13 January 2020

Anne Bryant, Lady Captain Alison Whitewood and Sally Irlam pictured in the front row at Weston Golf Club's Lady Captain's Drive In event

Archant

Weston Golf Club held an American Greensomes for their lady captain's Drive In.

Kaylee Davey, Sue Stilwell, ALison Whitewood and Tessa Pitt at Weston's American Greensomes for the Lady Captain's Drive InKaylee Davey, Sue Stilwell, ALison Whitewood and Tessa Pitt at Weston's American Greensomes for the Lady Captain's Drive In

Alison Whitewood gave a welcome speech and thanked all for their good wishes and support, before Sue Garrett and Pat Rowland won with 35 points.

President Jan Bishop and Jade Cope were second on countback with 32 points, ahead of Wendy Homer and Lynn Perry, as Jo Blackett won a prize draw on the day.

Sue Andow won the first singles stableford competition of the new year with 30 points.

*Anthony Wyatt won a seniors stableford with 36 points on countback from Con Mulcahy.

Dave Holder was third with 34 points, as Neil Horsfield scored 33 and Dave Bickell and Nick Bohin tallied 32.

A yellow ball bowmaker was won by Robin Webb, Pete Hardaway and Dave Snowdon with 69 points, as Derek Cook, Roger Magor and Bohin finished second on countback.

Gordon Robert, Stephen Smith and Richard Harris were third on 65, on e ahead of Trevor Doyle, Steve Corrick and John Dixon, as Alan Melhuish, Andy Skinner and Andy Chambers finished fifth with 63.

