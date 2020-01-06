Golf: Weston captains drive into 2020
PUBLISHED: 07:56 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:56 06 January 2020
Archant
Over 80 members gathered on the first tee at Weston Golf Club on New Year's Day to see the 2020 captains drive off.
And club captain Andrew Balcombe, Lady captain Alison Whitewood, Seniors captain Robert Filer and junior captain Myles Bliss achieved a combined distance of 652 yards with their first drives of the year.
Beryl Robert and Balcombe both came within two yards of guessing the correct yardage and chose to donate their combined winnings to the joint captains charity of the year, the RNLI.
A shotgun start bowmaker was won by Glen Taylor, Chris Evans, Jamie Honour and Liam May with 77 points, on countback from the captains team.
Ian Clark, Mark Allen, Kevin Jones and Sam Clark were third on 75 points, with a presenation and meal following the competition, with Balcombe thanking all players for supporting the day and congratulating the winners.