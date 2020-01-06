Golf: Weston captains drive into 2020

Weston Golf Club's Junior Captain Myles Bliss, Lady Captain Alison Whitewood, Club Captain Andrew Balcombe and Seniors Captain Rob Filer Archant

Over 80 members gathered on the first tee at Weston Golf Club on New Year's Day to see the 2020 captains drive off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And club captain Andrew Balcombe, Lady captain Alison Whitewood, Seniors captain Robert Filer and junior captain Myles Bliss achieved a combined distance of 652 yards with their first drives of the year.

Beryl Robert and Balcombe both came within two yards of guessing the correct yardage and chose to donate their combined winnings to the joint captains charity of the year, the RNLI.

A shotgun start bowmaker was won by Glen Taylor, Chris Evans, Jamie Honour and Liam May with 77 points, on countback from the captains team.

Ian Clark, Mark Allen, Kevin Jones and Sam Clark were third on 75 points, with a presenation and meal following the competition, with Balcombe thanking all players for supporting the day and congratulating the winners.