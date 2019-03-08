Golf: Weston captains enjoy Drive In event

Weston Golf Club’s new club captain Steve Dowden enjoyed a successful Drive In competition recently.

Weston captains Steve Dowden, Glenda Latham-Creasey, Eddie Langford and Tommy Clist face the camera at their Drive In Weston captains Steve Dowden, Glenda Latham-Creasey, Eddie Langford and Tommy Clist face the camera at their Drive In

Members gathered around the first tee to watch Dowden, ladies captain Glenda Latham-Creasey, senior captain Eddie Langford and junior captain Tommy Clist get their tee shots off.

And the event was well supported, with Andrew Loud, Philip Loud, Ian Chamberlain and Gary Gullick winning the subsequent team event with a combined total of 90 points.

Weston seniors hosted a team from Lansdown, with former captains Terry Waite and Robin Webb winning 5&4 after a one-over gross total.

David Andow and Don Harris fell to a 3&2 loss, as their rivals putted well, but captain Langford and Mike Dyer halved their match.

John Dixon and Chris Slocombe won 5&4, with Rob Filer and Pete Hardaway coming out on top 5&3 after a string of six pars on the back nine from Hardaway.

John Morgan and Allan Tucker lost 3&1 but Weston claimed overall victory.

The first major competition of the season – the Foursomes Plate – enjoyed ideal conditions and saw Phil Eastman and Con Mulcahy win with a nett score of 64.

Steve Petrie and Dave Reynolds were second on 67.5, pipping Mike Dyer and Alan Harris on countback, as Dave Bickell and Steve Corrick (68.5) took fourth ahead of Aussie Denison and Andy Skinner (70.5).

Denison and Skinner led the way in the Somerset Seniors Bowl match against Enmore Park at Wedmore, coming from behind on the back nine for a one up win.

Paul Chesney and Filer won by the same margin, holding off a late charge, as Corrick and Gary Homer edged their way to a 2&1 win.

Langford and Webb won one up, while Henry McGrory and Ian Pitt halved a hard-fought match after making the most of their shots received.

Bristol Golf Club visited for a friendly, which Weston won by a 4-3 margin.

Howard Evans and Ron Kelley were three up after six holes and brilliant chips at 11 and 15 by Kelley sealed a 3&2 win.

And Chesney and Slocombe were four up against a birdie on the eighth, but saw the lead halved after 13 before also clinching a 3&2 win.

Langford and Garth Wilson went down 4&3, but Tony Barry and Bickell replied with a 3&2 win and Dave Garrett and Waite were two up after a birdie at the 10th.

Their rivals rallied to take a one-hole lead and sank a long par putt on the last to make it 3-2, before Don Harris and Webb went down 5&4 as their opponents played well below their handicaps.

John Dixon and John Whitewood were all square after 15 holes in the final match, but successive pars clinched a 2&1 win and overall success.