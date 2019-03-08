Golf: Weston duo runners-up in scratch foursomes

Jade Cope and Glenda Latham-Creasey represented Weston in the final of the B&D Ladies scratch foursomes against Long Ashton Archant

Weston's Jade Cope and Glenda Latham-Creasey had to settle for the runners-up spot in the Bristol & District Ladies scratch foursomes.

Tessa Pitt and Sue Stilwell

The pair took on two top players from Long Ashton and were pipped by a 2&1 margin.

The ladies A team have played their final league match of the season and remain in Division Two for next year.

And the seniors held a two-man Texas Scramble off a quarter of combined handicap, which produced a stunning outcome.

Maurice Miller and David Poole, who play off 20 and 25 respectively, combined to score a gross 69 for an unassailable nett 57.3.

Rob Filer and Bob Hurrell were second on 62, as Mike Dyer and Alan Harris pipped Mark Fozzard and Dave Rowland to third with 62.2 on countback.

Bill Diamond and Howard Evans were fifth with 62.5.

A friendly with Minehead ended in a 4-2 win, as Ed Langford and Jim Blackhurst beat their opponents 3&2.

Dave Cummins and Neil Horsfield halved 13 holes but lost 2&1, while Don Harris and John Morgan also finished all square.

A string of pars and couple of birdies from Mike Dyer and Nigel Jillings saw them to a comfortable 5&4 win, while John Poole and Geoff Seaman rallied from three down at the turn to halve their match.

And John Blackett and Mick McKee won the final match 2&1 to ensure overall victory.

Two end-of-season matches were played in unpleasant weather on Monday, as Sue Stilwell beat Tessa Pitt on the 16th hole inn the final of the Christine Mason.

And Anne Blannin beat Di Walker in the final of the Boulton Cup, also on the 16th.