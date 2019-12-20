Advanced search

Shop and shot simulator to be built at golf club

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 December 2019

Weston Golf Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Golf Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A store and shot simulator will be built at a golf club, after planning permission was secured.

Weston Golf Club successfully applied to North Somerset Council for a change of use from garages and store to a club shop, store and simulator.

Minor adjustments to the openings and raising of the roof will also take place.

The professional shop is located close to the entrance of the site.

The building faces the clubhouse and sits close to the boundary wall.

A council officer's report said: "Given the proposal is minor in scale and a conversion of an existing structure where the proposed development is related to the golf club, it would not adversely impact neighbouring residents.

"The proposal would not unacceptably harm the characteristics of the existing site or the character of its surroundings."

Weston Town Council members also supported the plans.

