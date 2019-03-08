Golf: Weston Ladies enjoy wonderful Invitation Day

Invitation Day winners at Weston Golf Club Archant

Weston Ladies had glorious weather at their Invitation Day, with sisters Lynn Perry and Kay Dinsdale winning the event with 36 points.

Ruth Forte and Sally Dawkins were runners-up on countback, while Cathy Preston and guest Alysia Rees shared the best fourball betterball prize with Jackie Read and Cheryl Saunders.

Di Walker and guest Elizabeth Hill were the best greensomes pair, while Julie Ward and guest June Smith were best foursomes pair.

Izzy Swift was nearest the pin for visitors on the third and Jean Cooper won the seventh hole prize for members.

Meanwhile, Chris Homer, Matt Pearson, Glenn Taylor, Adam Jenkinson, Josh Butterfield, Jamie Honour, Nick Lee and Jack Radcliffe played in the Bristol & District foursomes medal at Henbury.

And the seniors lost 4.5-1.5 in a friendly at Wells, but beat Mendip 3.5-2.5.

Results (Wells): Mike Dyer & Terry Waite won 3&2, Paul Chesney & Robin Webb lost 4&2, Rob Filer & Dave Meredith lost 6&4, John Blackett & Bill Diamond lost 3&2, Neil Horsfield & Nigel Jillings halved, Don Harris & Allan Tucker lost 8&6.

(Mendip): Tony Barry & John Morgan lost 2&1, Terry Waite & Robin Webb won 5&4, Ed Langford & Dave Holder halved, Don Harris & Allan Tucker won 1 up, David Andow & Rob Filer won 3&1, John Blackett & John Poole lost 5&4.