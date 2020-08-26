Weston Ladies see off seniors in annual fixture

Ali Whitewood and Rob Filer on the 10th tee at Weston for the ladies v seniors match Archant

Weston Golf Club’s ladies got the better of the seniors in their annual friendly last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David and Sue Garrett won the Irlam Trophy at Weston Golf Club David and Sue Garrett won the Irlam Trophy at Weston Golf Club

The two teams played a total of six fourball betterball matches in good weather, with the ladies claiming four and a half points after some competitive play for a comfortable win.

Captain Ali Whitewood was delighted to announce the victory for her side, while opposite number Rob Filer thanked all players for taking part in one of very few matches this season due to the COvid-19 restrictions.

Sally Irlam claimed victory in the Ladies Brockenshaw Bowl/EG Medal after a nett 71 left her two shots clear of Patricia Rowland.

Zena Balcombe was third on 75, beating Sue Stilwell and Anne Blannin on countback, and Jacqueline Read pipped Tessa Pitt to sixth after both carded 77.

No fewer than 14 senior golfers managed to break par in ideal conditions for the Jonathan Latham Trophy.

Seven-handicapper Paul Chesney claimed the silverware after three birdies and three bogeys in his nett 63, with runner-up Peter Davie two shots adrift after pipping John Rowsell on countback.

Four players carded 67, with Aussie Denison taking fourth on countback from Phil Humphries, ahead of John Stokes and Clive Stilwell.

Robin Webb was eighth on countback, from Mark Fozzard and Ian Roberts after they all scored 68.

Webb also produced the shot of the day as he holed out from 126 yards on the par four 10th hole for an eagle two.

The 51st Irlam Trophy was won by David and Sue Garrett with an excellent 37 points.

The husbands-and-wives competition has always been a popular event on the golf club calendar, but the dinner could not take place due to the Covid-19 regulations.

Clive and Sue Stilwell were runners-up with 34 points, thanks to a better back nine than Ian and Tessa Pitt as fourth place went to Derek and Angela Cook.

Club captain Andrew Balcombe thanked Sally Irlam for hosting the event, providing drinks to all competitors and presenting the trophy to the winners, with a toast in memory of her late husband George, who started the event with his first wife Eileen.