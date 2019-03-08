Golf: Weston men make winning start

Weston's Bristol & District League squad in their new shirts Archant

Weston Golf Club men’s Bristol & District League side played their first match of the season on home turf against Shirehampton.

And they got the Division Four campaign off to a fine start thanks to a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Matt Pearson and Pete Trego led the way with a comfortable 5&4 success, before Nick Lee and Chris Evans secured a 2&1 win.

Craig Lazenby and Jack Radcliffe sealed overall victory with their 4&3 triumph, but Clive Stilwell and club vice-captain Andrew Balcombe lost on the 17th hole after a battling display.

Adam Pearson and Adam Smith were a safe pair of hands in the final match, recording an emphatic 5&4 win as Weston proudly modelled their new shirts, which have been kindly sponsored by BARE Grills and Options Resourcing.

Weston will also face matches against Clevedon, Filton, Henbury seconds and Long Ashton seconds this season.