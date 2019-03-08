Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Golf: Weston men make winning start

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 April 2019

Weston's Bristol & District League squad in their new shirts

Weston's Bristol & District League squad in their new shirts

Archant

Weston Golf Club men’s Bristol & District League side played their first match of the season on home turf against Shirehampton.

And they got the Division Four campaign off to a fine start thanks to a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Matt Pearson and Pete Trego led the way with a comfortable 5&4 success, before Nick Lee and Chris Evans secured a 2&1 win.

Craig Lazenby and Jack Radcliffe sealed overall victory with their 4&3 triumph, but Clive Stilwell and club vice-captain Andrew Balcombe lost on the 17th hole after a battling display.

Adam Pearson and Adam Smith were a safe pair of hands in the final match, recording an emphatic 5&4 win as Weston proudly modelled their new shirts, which have been kindly sponsored by BARE Grills and Options Resourcing.

Weston will also face matches against Clevedon, Filton, Henbury seconds and Long Ashton seconds this season.

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Woman’s ‘life saved’ after being pulled from Weston sea

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firearms team called to Weston road after ‘concern for welfare’ reports

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers were called to Ashcombe Road yesterday (Sunday). Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Woman’s ‘life saved’ after being pulled from Weston sea

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firearms team called to Weston road after ‘concern for welfare’ reports

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers were called to Ashcombe Road yesterday (Sunday). Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Weston men make winning start

Weston's Bristol & District League squad in their new shirts

Golf: Double delight for Worlebury’s Young

Worlebury's Troy Young receives the Somerset Golf Union's Under-12 Championship trophy from president Geoff Ogden

Rugby: Hornets girls prove too hot for rivals

Hornets under-15 girls and their Avonmouth rivals face the camera (pic Pete Holder)

WIN: Tickets to see Twelfth Night in Weston

Twelfth Night will be performed in Weston next month. Picture: Gideon Luke

CCTV image of jewellery theft ‘suspect’ released by police

Dorset Police want to speak to this man about what happened. Picture: Dorset Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists