Weston men win Ryder Solheim match
PUBLISHED: 15:31 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 01 October 2020
Archant
Weston’s men won the annual Ryder Solheim match against the women for a third year in a row on Sunday.
The fixture featuerd some of the best players from the men’s first team and ladies, with several matches going to the 18th hole.
The 28 players involved had fun and enjoyed the matchplay event, which ended in a 4.5-2.5 win.
The September monthly medal included 110 players, enjoying autumn sunshine and light winds.
Andrew Jones came out on top on countback with 66, pipping Neil Ramsey and Paul Turner. Jerry Pearce was fourth after a 67, with Andy Northern fifth on 68.
The seniors enjoyed good weather and excellent course conditions for the Salmon and Veteran Cups.
Graham Quick led the way with 43 points, ahead of Roger Magor (41), who has had his handicap cut to single figures again at nine.
Michael Latham had a hole in one on the 11th and said: “I usually do a lap of honour if I land on the green, but a hole in one was just brilliant!”
