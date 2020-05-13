Weston head professional Ben Lock looking to help golfers improve

Ben Lock is the head PGA professional at Weston Golf Club Archant

Ben Lock is head PGA professional and pro shop manager at Weston Golf Club and the latest to feature in our Q&A series.

He achieved his professional status at the age of 18, while at Tall Pines Golf Club, under the direction of Alex Murray.

And he subsequently joined Weston as a professional coach, before becoming head professional seven years ago.

Work started on relocating the pro shop next to the clubhouse, before courses were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a state-of-the-art simulator being incorporated within the shop.

The latest technology and shot analysis will be a great teaching aid for golfers on course and in group tuition, with the work due to be finished in the coming weeks to hopefully coincide with the reopening of the course.

Lock has a weekly online newsletter, including a weekly challenge, golf drills to practice at home and features on the latest equipment to improve your game.

Q.How long have you been playing golf?

A.27 years.

Q.Where did you start playing?

A. I was first introduced to golf by my father and grandfather. I started playing the local 9-hole course and then progressed to playing 18 holes and joined as a junior member at Bristol & Clifton Golf Club. I was junior captain and played junior county golf for Bristol & Clifton.

Q.How many holes in one?

A.In the whole of my golfing career I have only ever scored one hole in one and that was on the 13th at Tall Pines.

Q.Your golfing career highlight?

A.Achieving a course record 65 at Tall Pines.

Q.When did you turn professional?

A.I was 18.

Q.Best thing about being a PGA Pro?

A. One of the great things about achieving PGA professional status is participating and working in an industry that I love and getting pleasure from teaching, coaching juniors and introducing so many people to the wonderful sport of golf which can be enjoyed at different levels.

Q.Worst thing about being a PGA Pro?

A.With golf being a recreational sport some of the busiest times are weekends and Bank Holidays when we hold at lot of our bigger competitions. The summer months with extended daylight hours means our course is open late into the evening which results in larger tee time entries and an increased field of players. Competition administration, teaching and running the pro shop keeps me pretty busy. Balancing work and family life can sometimes be quite tricky with a lot of weekend commitment.

Q.Which three players would make your dream fourball?

A.My dream fourball would have to be the true masters of golf including Nick Faldo, the late and great Seve Ballesteros and Tiger Woods. All true champions of the game.

Q.Best tip to give to Amateurs?

A.My advice to novice golfers learning the sport and to those who strive to improve their game is to practice as much as you can, have regular lessons with your club professional who can help to identify and correct faults and give advice on the different types of clubs to suit the individuals needs.

Online tutorials and the various golf magazines also include a host of tips and practice regimes to assist with technique. You can never stop learning!