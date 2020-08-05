Weston captain Balcombe welcomes Worlebury rival in return

Weston captain Andy Balcombe and wife Zena welcomed Worlebury’s Graham and Samantha Hewlett for a return match to strengthen the bond between the two clubs.

And the latest match ended in a result for the men, which went down to the 18th hole.

With the women having won at Worlebury, an honourable draw was agreed rather than a play-off ahead of Weston Week next month.

A series of Opens start on Wednesday September 2 at Weston and alternates between the two clubs for four days.

Contact Worlebury Golf Club as this year’s hosts to enter or sign up online.

Inclement weather saw two thirds of the field withdraw from the Seniors 125 Trophy, but nine teams took to the links in a mixture of playing conditions.

Andy Chambers, Mike Dyer and Alan Harris won the bowmaker with 77, two clear of senior captain Rob Filer, Ben Riddell and John Whitewood.

Third place went to Nigel Jillings, Ed Langford and Gerry Taylor on 74, with Mark Fozzard, Ron Kelly and Dave Rowland a point back in fourth.

Kelley and Kenton Simpson recorded the only twos on the day.

A 112-strong field turned out for the Mallen Cup and Scull Bowl on Saturday, despite difficult conditions.

And Richard Harris came out on top with a nett 63, which saw his handicap cut to 14, as Derek Goldie finished second on 66 and David Rowland pipped Lewys Charles to third on countback after both carded 67.

George Worthington took fifth on countback from Howard Evans after both shot 68, while John Davidson was seventh ahead of John Stokes after their 69s.

The Ladies Miss Apps Salver and fifth Millennium qualifier was won by Claire Redwood with 39 points, four clear of Sam Hill and Susan Andow.

Moira Parish took fourth on another countback ahead of Sue Stilwell and Jacqueline Read after all scored 34 points, with Zena Balcombe seventh on 33 and Alison Whitewood eighth on 32.