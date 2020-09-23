Weston’s Bleadon Bowl is a Shaw thing for duo

Weston club captain Andy Balcombe with Bleadon Bowl winners Matt and Russel Shaw Archant

Father-and-son Russel and Matt Shaw won the Bleadon Bowl at Weston in fine style.

Ed Langford with the Away Day Trophy and seniors Captain Rob Filer. Ed Langford with the Away Day Trophy and seniors Captain Rob Filer.

The duo, playing off nine and five handicaps, combined to post a great score of 65.5 in the family foursomes event, as Andrew and Chris Disney took second on 68.5.

David and James Windebank were third on 69, with Ben and Trefor Griffith fourth on 70.

The club’s seniors held a Captain v Vice Captain betterball stableford, with Ron Kelley and John Stokes winning the pairs event with 44 points.

John Whitewood and Graham Quick were second on 43, pipping Steve Strange and Steve Yorke and Ed Langford and Gerry Taylor on countback.

Vice-captain Paul Chesney and Robin Webb were fifth on 42, one ahead of Neil Horsifled and Matt Lazenby as captain Rob Filer and Nick Palmer placed seventh on 40.

There were four twos, from Roger Magor, Strange, Whitewood and Yorke as the Captain’s team won 529-524.

A revised captain’s away day also took place at Oake Manor near Taunton, where 30 seniors played an individual stableford and team bowmaker.

Steve Corrick, Ian Roberts and John Whitewood won with 79 points, ahead of Chesney, Grant Rogers and Howard Evans (76) and Aussie Denison, Mo Sweeney and Terry Waite (75).

Ed Langford won the individual with 36 points, one ahead of Waite, and took the nearest the pin on the 16th, as Corrick, Steve Edwards, Neil Horsfield and Chris Slocombe carded twos.