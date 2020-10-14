Weston’s Captain/Pro series concludes, as former sports editor bags Plate silverware!

Weston Golf Club held the final match of their Captain/Pro challenge series Archant

Weston Golf Club staged the final match in the series of Captain/Pro challenges to raise money for the Captain’s Project.

And it ended in a win for club capain Andy Balcombe and pro Mike LaBand against John Whitewood and Ben Riddell.

Balcombe thanked those who took part in the event, which raised £200, as the overall winners by a large margin were announced as Tim James and Paul O’Hara, whose excellent fourball play earned them a box of Titleist Pro V balls.

Former Mercury sports editor Dave Bickell and partner Chris Slocombe crusied to a comfortable win in the seniors Foursomes Plate on Monday, with three birdies on the back nine for a nett 62.5 score.

Tony Roper and Graeme Somerville was a distant second on 70, as Andy Chambers and Alan Harris took third on countback from Stephen Burrough and Stephen Corrick, Richard Harris and Stephen Smith and Aussie Denison and Andrew Skinner after all four pairs scored 71.

Henry McGrory and Ian Pitt (72) were seventh, as senior captain Robert Filer and Mark Fozzard pipped Anthony Cooksley and Gareth Williams on countback after their 72.5.

The remnants of Storm Alex hit the ladies open Berry Bowmaker, but Jade Cope and visitors Gillian Brown and Jane Powell combined to score 74 points for victory.

The best ‘all visitor’ prize went to Jenny Johnston, Maria Wheller and Tracey Marshall of Burnham for their 71 points, as Maureen Charlton, Pauline Young and Jackie Wilcox took second overall on 65.

Burnham’s Jean Booth, Tricia Folland and Wendy Kemshead (64) were next, ahead of Sue Stilwell and guests Mandy Hobbs and Jackie McDonald (61), as Farrington’s Jackie Walker, Lo Dallocco and Angela Hudd (59) placed fifth.

Lally Gibson’s team from Farrington claimed the final prize in sixth, also with 59 points, as twos were scored by Kemshead (third), Fiona Hassard (seventh) and Jade Cope (11th).

The Lucky Number draw raised £175 for RNLI funds.

The ladies Past Captains Rose Bowl, set up by Joan Cumming in 1992, was won by Sue Andow with 32 points, as Zena Balcombe (30) beat Glenda Latham-Creasey and Diane Walker on countback to the runners-up spot.